Rotary District 9111 Organises Conference

Rotary International District 9111 is set to hold its pioneer District Conference (DISCON ) between May 29 and June 1, 2025, at Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Kuto, Abeokuta.

The District Governor Rotary District 9111, Dr. Wole Kukoyi, in a statement, disclosed that the district conference is tagged: “Irresistible district conference 2025” and will involve inspiring sessions, insightful discussions, and provides networking opportunities with leaders from Nigeria and abroad.

Kukoyi added that: “The DISCON will start with royal visits to HRM Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo (111), the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland and a past President of Rotary Club of Ikeja-South; and HRM Oba Dr. Adedapo Tejuoso (Karunwi 111) the Osile of Oke-Ona Egba and past District Governor Rotary District 9110.

The Chairman DISCON Committee past assistant Governor, Busola Satuyi, added that a novelty football match between Rotary District 9111 and Lion District 404 – A3 will take place at Afro Grammar School Stadium, Ita-eko, Abeokuta, to be followed by all-white Welcome Party at Kesington Hall, Abeokuta Sports Club, Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta.

The Governor of Ogun State, Mr. Dapo Abiodun, will declare open the DISCON on May 30, 2025, while the state Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako- Oyedele, will deliver the keynote address, and the Managing Director of Financial Institutions Training Centre (FITC), Dr. Chizor Malize, will deliver the presentation on the topic: ‘Guidance of Integrity, Strengthening Complaint in NGOs to Combat Fraud and Money Laundering’.

She added that Vice Chancellor of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Prof. Agboola, will speak on the topic: ‘Reflections on the Peace-Building and Conflict Prevention and Security Studies Programme’ and guest Speaker, Dr. Folashade Adegbite, will deliver presentation on the topic, ‘Surrogacy, Adoption and Organ Donation: The Blessing and Curses to Humanity’.

Dignitaries expected to grace the three-day conference and deliver goodwill messages include former President Olusegun Obasanjo; HRM Olota of Ota, Oba Professor Adeyemi Obalanlege; Rotary International President Stephanie Urchick’s Representative, Rtn Eric Kimani, a past District Governor from Rotary Club of Nairobi Muthaiga North, Kenya, among others.