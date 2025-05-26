Over 4,500 Osun Residents Benefit from Fidelity Food Bank Initiative

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

No fewer than 4,500 Osun residents have benefited from a two-day feeding programme organized by Fidelity Bank Plc in Abere and Modakeke communities in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

The program which saw to the distribution of essential food items, was executed in collaboration with the Ministry of Cooperatives and Empowerment and the Esther Adeleke Foundation.

Speaking during the distribution event, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank, Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, represented by the Regional Bank Head, Southwest II, Mrs. Morenike Olabisi, emphasized the Fidelity Food Bank initiative underscores the bank’s commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and community welfare.

She noted that since the initiative was launched in April 2023 by Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, it has impacted communities across all six geopolitical zones in Nigeria.

According to Mrs. Olabisi, “This is the third distribution exercise in Osun State this year, and our aim is to achieve zero hunger in Nigeria and achieve the Sustainable Development Goal 2. Our CSR initiatives are designed not just to provide immediate relief, but to empower people and improve their livelihoods.

“The bank will be donating 500 Point of Sale (POS) machines to the Ministry of Cooperatives and Empowerment for onward distribution to residents in addition to the food bank distribution.

“These POS machines will serve as an income-generating tool for many families and small business owners across the state. Fidelity prides itself as a responsible organisation, and we place a huge premium on the wellbeing of our host communities”, she added.

Responding to the gesture, the governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, represented by the Commissioner for Cooperatives and Empowerment, Bayo Ogungbangbe, commended Fidelity Bank for the social intervention programme and its continued support to the people.

“This is not the first time Fidelity Bank is giving back to the state and this shows that the well-being of the people is of top priority to the bank. We are deeply grateful for their sacrifice and we urge other corporate organizations to emulate Fidelity Bank on this laudable initiative”, he stated.

On her part, the founder of Esther Adeleke Foundation and the wife of Osun State Governor, Erelu Ngozi Adeleke, emphasized this is the second edition of the Fidelity Food Bank in collaboration with Esther Adeleke Foundation noting that, the first edition at the Asubiaro Hospital, Osogbo, inspired them to do more.

Her words: “My resolve to help the needy and alleviate poverty necessitated my partnership with Fidelity Bank in the distribution of food items to the needy. There is hardship in the country, and I am doing my best to support the governor of Osun State to cater for the needs of Osun people.

“I want to appreciate the management of Fidelity bank for their dedication to the people of Osun State, and we want to assure the bank that they have our utmost support.”

