Okolie: Why I’m Leaving LP for APC

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

House of Representatives member for Aniocha-Oshimili area of Delta State, Hon Chief Ngozi Okolie, weekend, announced his decision to resign his membership of the Labour Party (LP), saying the internal crisis rocking the LP has robbed the party of meaningful progress.

He explained that his resignation from the party, which shot him into national political prominence in 2023 as a member of the National Assembly, was neither spontaneous nor selfish but rather arrived at after due consultation with different segments of his constituency and outside it, including traditional rulers, community leaders and party members and political associates.

He admitted that the decision to abandon the LP did not go down well with some of the people in his constituency he had consulted, most of the people however threw their weight behind him.

Okolie told newsmen in Asaba that his decision to quit the LP was motivated primarily by his burning desire to serve his people and constituency better by attracting more infrastructure development to the area during the two years he has left of his four-year tenure in the National Assembly.

Okolie, who revealed that the state’s political leader and governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, who has also dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the APC with practically all members of the party in the state, was also in the know about his decision to resign from the LP.

The one-time member of the Delta State Executive Council under the government of Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan further denied that his personal ambition towards the 2027 general election might have pushed him out of the LP.

He said he was making move to join the APC, because the political platform could provide ample opportunity for him to achieve his desire to attract more development to his constituency by opening more doors for him to work more directly with the powers that be in Nigeria currently.