Oborevwori Flags Off Insecticidal Sleeping Nets Distribution in Delta

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has stressed the need for all citizens to key into efforts by both government and private organisations towards the elimination of the malaria scourge, which has continued to pose a serious health challenge and avoidable fatalities in Nigeria.

The governor stated in Asaba during the launch of the Insecticide-Treated Nets (ITN) Replacement Mass Distribution Campaign in Delta State, aimed at reducing the prevalence of malaria across the state, through reduction of the bite of mosquito, the vector of the malaria parasite.

The Deputy Chief of Staff, Government House, Sir Christopher Osakwe, delivered the governor’s address on behalf of the Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme, who represented Governor Oborevwori at the event attended many anti-malaria campaign partners.

The insecticidal nets distribution campaign is a major step in ongoing efforts to successfully cripple malaria and its spread, thereby adding value to public healthcare programme in the state, the governor observed.

According to him, his administration has also demonstrated its commitment to the improved public health in the M.O.R.E Agenda, a development blueprint that places premium on consolidation, continuity, and improved healthcare delivery.

Oborevwori said: “Malaria control is a critical part of strengthening our health systems. Our goal is not just to control malaria but to ultimately eliminate it.”

“Malaria remains the most common and preventable health issue in Nigeria, yet it still claims countless lives, especially among children under five and pregnant women.”

Citing current W.H.O. statistical information, which showed that Nigeria accounts for around 25 per cent of Africa’s malaria burden, the governor said that it was a call to action for all stakeholders.

Moreover, while prevalence in Nigeria dropped to 27 per cent in 2015, from 42 per cent in 2010, the country yet recorded approximately 110 million clinical cases yearly, contributing to 30 per cent of child fatalities and 11 per cent of maternal deaths every year.

Oborevwori described Delta State’s current malaria prevalence at 10 per cent as a positive development but a situation which demands more action to further reduce the prevalence of the disease.

He commended as motivational the efforts of some African countries like Egypt, Zanzibar and Rwanda towards the elimination of malaria scourge.

Malaria continues to constitute the greatest threat to vulnerable groups especially children below five years and pregnant women as well as “immuno-compromised individuals,” he noted.

The governor commended his wife, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori, who is ‘Delta State Net Ambassador’, on her spirited malaria advocacy and general commitment to different public healthcare initiatives of his administration.

He also commended the federal government, the Delta State Ministry of Health, the State Primary Health Care Development Agency, traditional and religious leaders, security agencies, market leaders, and international partners including the Global Fund, Society for Family Health (SFH), and Catholic Relief Services (CRS).

Also speaking at the event, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Pate, who was represented by Dr Raphael Onyinlo, stressed that malaria continues to be a pressing health challenge in Nigeria, which accounts for 27 per cent of the global malaria burden and 31% of malaria-related deaths worldwide.

Earlier, Delta State Commissioner for Health, Dr Joseph Onojaeme, described the campaign as a renewed call to action, emphasising the importance of ITNs in protecting citizens from malaria.

National Coordinator of the National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP), Dr. Nnenna Ogbulafor, represented by Dr. Mary Esema, said that the campaign was part of the mission by the federal government and partners to shield the most vulnerable Nigerians from malaria by promoting ownership and consistent use of ITNs.

Other speakers at the event included Permanent Secreatary, State health ministry, Dr Philomena Okeowo; the Delta State Coordinator for WHO, Dr Moisule Hussaini Ganga; the Country Director, Nigeria End of Life Nets/ITN Plastic Waste Management Project (Nigeria EOLIN), Dr Goodwin Aidenagbon; Programme Director of Society for Family Health Dr John Ochuoli; Mr Emmanuel Obi of Catholic Relief Services; and, Delta State Commissioner for Finance, Fidelis Tilijie.