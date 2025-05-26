  • Monday, 26th May, 2025

NBS: Ogun State Reports Lowest Increase in Food Prices  

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has identified Ogun State with the most modest year-on-year increase in food inflation.

This coincides with the bureau’s designation of Benue, Ekiti, and Kebbi as the states facing the highest year-on-year food inflation rates in Nigeria.

According to the NBS’s April Consumer Price Index, Ogun State also exhibited a decrease in food inflation on a month-on-month basis.

The report indicates that Benue recorded the steepest year-on-year food inflation rise at 51.76 percent, followed by Ekiti at 34.05 percent, and Kebbi at 33.82 percent.

In contrast, the states with the slowest year-on-year food inflation increases included Ebonyi at 7.19 percent, Adamawa at 9.52 percent, and Ogun at 9.91 percent.

When analyzing month-on-month trends, Benue, Ekiti, and Yobe emerged as the states with the most significant increases in food inflation.

For April, the month-on-month food inflation rates were recorded as 25.59 percent for Benue, 16.73 percent for Ekiti, and 13.92 percent for Yobe.

The surge in food inflation in Benue may be linked to the recent uptick in violence in the state, which has resulted in numerous fatalities and widespread displacement.

Conversely, Ebonyi (-14.43 percent), Kano (-11.37 percent), and Ogun (-7.06 percent) experienced declines in food inflation on a month-on-month basis.

