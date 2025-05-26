Man Arrested At Minna Hajj Camp for Trafficking in Currency

Laleye Dipo in Minna

A 27-year-old man, Nda Baba Mohammed, has been arrested at the Minna, Niger State Hajj camp for allegedly trafficking in hard currency.

Mohammed was arrested with 40,000 CFA Franc which the police now described as “fake”.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Police Wasiu Abiodun, said preliminary investigations had revealed that the hard currency was stolen from the residence of one Mohammed of Kwara State where the suspects had gone to help with farm work.

“The suspect is in custody and further investigation is being conducted to ascertain the origin of the said currencies, after which he will be charged to court for prosecution,” Abiodun said.

The police, according to Abiodun, had also arrested a suspect for being in possession of locally fabricated pistol loaded with one ammunition of 7.62mm.

In addition, the suspect who wore four layers of shirts to conceal the pistol and was in a tricycle with two others, was arrested at the Imrat junction in Bosso near Minna en route Maikunkele during a stop and search operation.

Apart from the locally fabricated pistol the suspect had on him during his arrest, one charm jacket, other charms, one knife, and one hundred and forty-one thousand naira were found on him.

The suspect claimed the charm jacket was inherited from his father which he used for protection and that he used it as a member of a local vigilante group.

Abiodun said investigation into the case had commenced.