IFC Vice President Visits Mohinani Group’s Sonnex RpetFacility

IFC Vice President of Corporate Support, Elena Bourganskaia visited the Mohinani Group’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ikorodu, last week as part of her official mission to Nigeria.

The visit highlighted IFC’s recognition of the Mohinani Group’s critical role in advancing local manufacturing, sustainable job creation, and economic development in Nigeria and across West Africa.

The Mohinani Group, a diversified pan-African conglomerate with operations spanning packaging, consumer products, and industrial chemicals, welcomed the IFC delegationwith a tour of its flagship facility, noted for its innovative production processes and commitment to environmental standards.

Bourganskaia said: “What we’ve seen today is an example of how private sector leadership, backed by targeted investment, can drive real change. At IFC, we are proud to partner with companies that are not only scaling production but also building inclusive, green economies that work for people and the planet.”

During the visit, the IFC Vice President met senior executives of the Mohinani Group, including Chief Executive Officer, manufacturing Rafael Pires, who expressed appreciation for the visit.

Pires reiterated the Group’s vision of contributing to Nigeria’s self-sufficiency and industrial development through long-term investments, skills development, and sustainable practices.

Pires added: “We are honoured to host the IFC Vice President and showcase our efforts in supporting Nigeria’s industrial agenda. Through our cutting-edge recycling PET plant operations in Nigeria and Ghana, we transform post-consumer PET into high-quality flakes and food-grade and non-food-grade pellets.”