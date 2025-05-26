  • Monday, 26th May, 2025

House Greets Order Paper on Brand Evolution, Pledges Legislative Accountability

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The House of Representatives yesterday congratulated OrderPaper Nigeria, one of Africa’s foremost independent parliamentary monitoring organisations, on its recent brand evolution and strengthened commitment to advancing legislative accountability, civic engagement, and good governance.

For nearly a decade, it said OrderPaper, under the leadership of its Founder, Oke Epia, has played a pivotal role in spotlighting the National Assembly, particularly the House of Representatives, through data-driven insights, policy analysis, and comprehensive coverage of legislative activities. 

In a statement by the spokesman, House of Representatives, Akin Rotimi (Jr), the House stated that it recognises OrderPaper as a valued partner in fostering transparency, enhancing public participation, and bridging the gap between parliament, policy, and the people.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, remarked:  “We welcome and applaud the brand evolution of OrderPaper Nigeria as a forward-thinking institution contributing to the growth of our democracy. The 10th House values principled civic engagement and affirms its commitment to transparency, inclusion, and excellence in lawmaking. 

“We believe in building strong democratic institutions, and partners like OrderPaper play a vital role in strengthening the social contract between the people and their parliament.”

The House of Representatives also welcomed the unveiling of a new identity for OrderPaper’s media arm (www.parliamentreports.com), a dedicated platform providing legislative intelligence, policy analysis, data-driven insights, and extensive coverage of Nigeria’s national and state assemblies.

“As the organisation embarks on this new chapter with a refreshed identity, the House commends its innovative initiatives, including Scorecard Nigeria and the Most Valuable Parliamentarian (MVP) Hall of Fame, which continue to set new standards for legislative accountability in Nigeria.

“The 10th Assembly, House of Representatives, particularly through the Committee on Media and Public Affairs, remains steadfast in its commitment to legislative excellence and welcomes partnerships with media and civil society organisations that promote responsible governance, informed policymaking, and active citizen engagement,” the statement added.

