Gombe Govt Signs Contract for Multi-billion Naira Ultramodern Abattoir

– Hands over project site to contractor

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The Gombe State Government has signed contract for the construction of the Gombe Ultramodern Abattoir, an innovative facility set to revolutionize the entire livestock value chain in the state.

Speaking during the official signing ceremony Weekend, the State Project Coordinator of the Gombe Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support (L-PRES) Project, Professor Usman Bello Abubakar, noted the establishment of the ultramodern abattoir stems from the vision of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, to reposition the livestock sector, which remains a major contributor to the state’s GDP.

Professor Abubakar described the initiative as a bold step that will put an end to the long-standing traditional practice of transporting livestock under unsafe, unhygienic, and economically inefficient conditions, which have often resulted in financial losses and public health concerns.

“With this abattoir in place, Gombe will become a net exporter of meat and meat products, not only to other parts of the country, but internationally,” he stated.

The contract is to be executed within nine months and covers the construction of the core physical infrastructure of the abattoir.

According to Professor Abubakar, the facility will be an automated, state-of-the-art complex comprising sections for slaughtering, processing, and hygienic packaging of meat in accordance with national and international standards.

He further disclosed that even before construction has begun, 3 internationally recognized investors have already expressed strong interest in partnering the abattoir, an indication of the project’s potential to attract significant investments and catalyze economic growth in the state.

In his remarks following the contract signing, the Managing Director/CEO of Lubell Nigeria Limited, Arc. Yunusa Yakubu, expressed appreciation to the Gombe State Government and the L-PRES Project for the opportunity to contribute to the state’s development.

“As an indigene of Gombe State, I am proud to give back to my state. For me, this is more than a contract; it is a civic responsibility and a personal commitment to the growth of Gombe State,” he said.

Architect Yakubu pledged that the project would be executed strictly in line with the terms and conditions of the contract and delivered within the stipulated timeframe of nine months.

“His Excellency, Governor Inuwa Yahaya, is known for his insistence on quality, and at Lubell Nigeria Limited, we do not compromise on quality. We will deliver a world-class facility that all Gombe people will be proud of,” he assured.

Following the contract signing, the L-PRES Coordinator, accompanied by the contractor and the State Surveyor General, proceeded to the project site near the Federal College of Education (Technical) along Bajoga Road, where the site was officially handed over.

Professor Abubakar noted the project will sit on a 4-hectare plot of land, adjacent to the proposed international livestock market, a livestock value chain fattening hub and tannery/leather factory which are developments that together will span 41 hectares of land and form a major livestock industrial cluster for the state.

Commenting at the event, the Chairman of the Gombe State Butchers Association, Alhaji Sulaiman Umar, commended Governor Inuwa Yahaya for his visionary efforts in modernizing the livestock and meat processing business sector.

He emphasized that the initiative would create new opportunities for butchers, expand access to international markets, and significantly improve health and hygiene standards.

He added the project would enhance resilience, boost livelihoods, and contribute meaningfully to the overall growth of the state’s economy.