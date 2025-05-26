Finceptive Closes Oversubscribed N3bn Series 1 Commercial Paper Issuance

Nume Ekeghe

Finceptive Limited, a provider of supply chain financing solutions in Nigeria has announced the successful completion of its N3 billion Series 1 Commercial Paper (CP) issuance.

The firm in a statement noted that the offer, which was open to institutional investors from May 6 to May 12, 2025, was oversubscribed, demonstrating strong market confidence in the company’s operational performance, corporate governance, long-term vision, and credit profile.

The 268-day tenor paper issuance marks Finceptive’s debut in the Nigerian debt capital market. This reinforces the company’s strategic effort to diversify its funding sources and deepen its liquidity. Proceeds from the issuance will be strategically deployed to fuel Finceptive’s continued growth, bolstering working capital reserves and enabling the company to capitalise on emerging opportunities in the supply chain finance market.

Group Chief Executive Officer of Finceptive Limited, Ogochukwu Anerobi, said: “We are thrilled by the positive reception of our debut issuance. This milestone is more than just a successful raise; it’s a resounding signal that the market believes in what we’re building. We’re not just financing supply chains; we’re redefining how businesses access the capital they need to grow.”

He added that Finceptive Limited is a pioneering supply chain finance solutions provider, empowering vendors, and suppliers of Nigeria’s leading corporations across key sectors including FMCG, Manufacturing Telecomms, and Financial Services.