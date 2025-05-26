Fagbemi Calls for Public-Private-Partnerships to Address Nation’s Housing Deficit 

– Kwara Smart City Project to accommodate 540,000 residents

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), at the weekend harped on the need for public-private partnerships involvement in the tackling of the Nigeria’s housing deficit.

Fagbemi stated this in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital while delivering his key note address at the 2025 Kwara Real Estate Conference (KWAREC) in Ilorin.

He stressed the governments alone cannot shoulder the burden of providing housing for the people of the nation.

Represented at the event by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Kehinde Kolawole Eleja, Fagbemi stated: “Globally, housing is a persistent challenge.”

“The private sector must continue to collaborate with government to ensure access to decent and affordable housing”.

Fagbemi urged the real estate developers to uphold high standards in quality assurance and adhere strictly to regulatory frameworks to avoid structural and legal pitfalls.

In his remarks at the event, the state governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, said the ambitious Kwara Smart City project currently underway in Ilorin is designed to accommodate no fewer than 540,000 residents, making it one of the largest planned urban developments in Nigeria.

AbdulRazaq who was represented at the event by the Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Dr. Segun Ogunsola, said the futuristic city will integrate residential, commercial, industrial, and recreational zones while prioritizing sustainable development in line with Nigeria’s projected population growth.

AbdulRazaq said: “It has been projected that Nigeria will become the third most populous country in the world within the next 25 years after India and China.

“The country’s population will be more than that of United States of America. My vision for Kwara is not just reactive, but proactive, ensuring we are ready for this demographic explosion by investing in urban planning that is inclusive, modern, and sustainable”.

According to him, the Smart City initiative is part of the administration’s broader urban renewal agenda, which includes significant investments in infrastructure such as quality road networks and utility systems across the state.

“Kwara Smart City is not just a plan; it is a bold step toward redefining how we live, work, and thrive.

“A city that integrates social cohesion, economic opportunity, and environmental responsibility, one that reflects the state government’s commitment to a sustainable tomorrow,” he added.

Also speaking, the Onijagbo of Ijagbo Land, HRM Oba Sharafadeen Adeniyi Buhari Babalola I, who is also a seasoned real estate developer, urged Nigerians to explore opportunities in the property sector.

He described real estate as a pathway to both economic empowerment and national development.

“There are growing funding windows through mortgage banks and financial institutions. With the right partnerships, anyone can start small and grow steadily,” he said.

The monarch called on governments to support the sector with more accessible financing and simplified land acquisition processes.