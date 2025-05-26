Ekiti Communities Endorse  Oyebanji for Second Term

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Ahead of the 2026 governorship election in Ekiti State, the Ekiti West constituency two comprising Okemesi and Ido-Ile communities has unanimously endorsed Governor Biodun Oyebanji for second term in office.

The governor’s endorsement was made known in a communique released after the meeting of leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state Constituency held at Ido-Ile.

According to the communique, a former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Wale Fapohunda, SAN moved the motion for the adoption of the resolutions while the Chief Press Secretary/Special Adviser, Mr. Yinka Olabode, seconded the motion.

The communique was signed by Member, representing Ekiti West Constituency 2 in the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon. Johnson Oyekola Bode-Adeoye ; Chairman, Ekiti West Constituency 2, Chief Ilesanmi Ajibade; Secretary, Ekiti West Constituency 2, Mr. Sunday Adegbaye and the Chairman, Communique Drafting Committee, Dr. Tai Oguntayo

The leaders explained that the administration of Governor Oyebanji in two and half years has positively impacted on lives of the people across the 16 Local Government Areas of the state especially in the constituency.

Specifically, the leaders acknowledged the governor’s developmental projects in the two communities including road infrastructures, human capital development, health and agriculture.

They called on party members to be united and work towards the progress of the party and solicited the support of the people to the administration of Governor Oyebanji in his quest to delivering his shared prosperity agenda for the state.

According to the communiqué, “ Noted the unprecedented developmental projects that are ongoing in the Constituency, specifically in the areas of road infrastructure, agriculture, health care, and human capital development, including an impressive number of political appointments.”

“ Noted that it is in the interest of the Constituency to continue to support Mr. Governor in furtherance of the socio- economic development of Okemesi- Ido ile communities.”

“ To support the state wide clamour for a second term tenure for Mr. Governor in view of his sterling performance in office.”

“ To immediately begin the mobilisation of all the different interest groups in the constituency on a continuous basis to ensure 99.9 per cent of votes cast for the Governor in 2026 governorship election.”