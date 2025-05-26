  • Monday, 26th May, 2025

Delta 2027: No Automatic Ticket for New Entrants into APC, Says Chieftain 

Nigeria | 24 minutes ago

Sylvester Idowu in Warri 

The leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Warri Federal Constituency, Chief Ayirimi Emami, has dismissed any insinuation of automatic ticket for new entrants into the APC.

He noted that there was no political agreement to that effect, hence all legislative positions in Warri Federal Constituency and Delta South Senatorial seat will be contested in the 2027 general election.

Emami made the declaration in Warri, Delta State weekend while addressing APC leaders and supporters in continuation of his golden jubilee birthday bash.

He noted that the defection of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members in Delta State to the APC wouldn’t have been possible if President Bola Tinubu had not made the party a formidable platform through his performance.

Emami said he won’t forget the leadership of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege in the state APC but welcomed new friends into the party.

According to the Prime Minister of Warri Kingdom, only President Tinubu and the state governor have the firm backing of Warri Federal Constituency, even as he urged the new members of APC not to oppress the older members of the party.

“Members of the APC in Warri Federal Constituency will work with the defectors. If other local government councils say they don’t have candidates in the 2027 elections, in Warri South, Warri South-West and Warri North Local Government Areas, we have people who are ready to contest for the Delta South Senatorial seat,” he said.

Delta South APC Senatorial Chairman, Mr. Austin Oribioye, Prince Yemi Emiko and Amorighoye Sunny Mene were among the leaders of APC that spoke during the colourful ceremony.

A former member of the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Daniel Mayuku, moved a motion for the endorsement of President Tinubu as the sole candidate of the APC in the 2027 presidential election.

The motion was seconded by the Chairman of Delta State Waste Management Board, Hon. Mofe Matthew Edema, this was sequel to a voice vote presided over by Emami.

