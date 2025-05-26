Dasuki Empowers 150 Youth With Business Grants, To Distribute Livestock, Farm Equipment to 1,000 Farmers

100 young people to get solar-powered charging ports for mobile charging businesses in their communities

Rep. Abdussamad Dasuki, representing Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency of Sokoto State, has flagged off a major empowerment initiative aimed at boosting youth entrepreneurship and agricultural productivity in his constituency.

As part of the programme, 150 young small and medium enterprise (SME) owners received a cash grant of ₦300,000 each to support and expand their businesses.

The flag off of the new phase of his empowerment programme held in Sokoto, also featured the inauguration of a committee tasked with overseeing the upcoming distribution of 900 livestock and farm equipment to local farmers.

The distribution will be coordinated by his Senior Legislative Assistants in charge of Tambuwal and Kebbe, Hon. Attahiru Danmadi and Hon. Adamu Haruna, to ensure equitable and efficient allocation across the constituency.

Also, 100 young people have been selected to benefit from solar-powered charging ports, enabling them to establish and operate mobile charging businesses in their communities.

The distribution of livestock, farming tools, and solar charging equipment is scheduled for next week and is being conducted in collaboration with a government agency.

These empowerment initiatives underscore Rep Dasuki’s continued commitment to economic empowerment, rural development, and youth inclusion in sustainable livelihood programmes.

The elated beneficiaries were full of gratitude for the support from Dasuki to expand their businesses and give them a chance to overcome the current economic headwinds.

Dasuki’s wife, Hajiya Jamila Wada-Dasuki, had recently launched an SME support initiative for businesswomen across the constituency, empowering 400 hundred beneficiaries selected from every ward in the constituency with cash grants. A total of N10 million was disbursed to the women.