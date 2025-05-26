China Expresses Willingness to Strengthen Cultural Exchanges with Nigeria

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

China has been expressed willingness to strengthen its cultural exchanges as well as cooperation in culture, tourism, education, creative economy with Nigeria.

The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, gave the indication at the weekend during the occasion marking the United Nations International Tea Day.

The “Tea for Harmony – Yaji Cultural Salon” brought together officials and friends of China-Nigeria.

The event featured a range of cultural performances, including elegant Yue Opera and pipa music by Chinese artists, as well as Chinese calligraphy and painting exhibitions and experience sessions.

The celebration highlighted the significance of Chinese tea culture in bridging the two nations’ civilizations and touched on the recent flourishing of China-Nigeria tea trade, with Hainan Baisha tea making its debut in the Nigerian market in 2024.

The Ambassador said the coming year is the ‘China-Africa Year of Cultural Exchange.

His words: “The Embassy will always be committed to strengthening exchanges and cooperation in culture, tourism, education, creative economy and other fields to enhance mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples.”

The envoy added that China-Nigeria cultural exchanges show the important historical mission of promoting mutual learning between civilizations and connecting hearts and minds of the two countries.

He added that: “Last year, the two heads of state met in Beijing and jointly agreed to upgrade bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, opening a new chapter in bilateral relations.

“We are now implementing the three-year (2025-2027) ‘Ten Partnership Actions for Modernization to deepen China-Africa Cooperation’ with Nigeria and fellow 52 African countries. And cultural exchange is a very important part of this initiative.

“The year 2026 is the ‘China-Africa Year of Cultural and People-to-People Exchange’, and China-Nigeria cultural exchanges shoulder the important historical mission of promoting mutual learning between civilizations and connecting hearts and minds of the two countries.

“President Xi Jinping emphasized, exchanges and Mutual Learning Make Civilizations Richer and More Colorful.”

The envoy also expressed his pleasure at the increasing closer cooperation between the two countries in culture, tourism, education and many other fields.

He added: “Nigerian students learn tea art and opera in China and showcase Nigerian music and dance culture in China; Chinese volunteers promote Chinese language and tea culture in Nigeria and learn local languages and cultures; from the historical legacy of the ‘Ten-Thousand-Mile Tea Route’ to the future vision of the ‘Digital Silk Road’, culture has always served as the bond connecting the peoples of China and Nigeria.”

Yu described tea as a symbol of peace, connection, and mutual respect.

“China and Nigeria have many common cultural values, and tea represents harmony, connection, and respect.

“This platform allows us to interact more deeply with the Nigerian people, exchanging not just beverages, but values and ideas,” he said.

The Ambassador also reiterated China’s readiness to partner Nigeria in value-added agricultural production, especially through tea-related trade, agro-processing, and cultural tourism initiatives.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Culture and Creative Economy expressed support for initiatives that position culture as both a source of identity and an engine for economic growth.

“This event is an eye-opener. We must put in place laws that strengthen cultural identity and also position culture as an economic driver,” he stated, stressing the importance of media in promoting and exporting Nigeria’s cultural wealth to the global stage.

In his remarks, Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Culture and Creative Economy, Dr. Muhktar Mohamm, expressed Nigeria’s readiness to harness the creative and economic opportunities offered by tea culture.

Mohammed said: “We are supporting creative industries centered around tea. By promoting festivals and developing tea-themed tourism, Nigeria can tap into the global tea economy while preserving local culture.”

Also speaking, Ms. Olubunmi Olowookere, Permanent Secretary of the FCT Social Development Secretariat, described tea as “a symbol of peace and patience,” emphasizing its role in transcending boundaries and bringing communities together.

Dr. Mohammed Bulama, Director General of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), represented by his special assistant, Alhaji Suleiman Musa, described the event as an opportunity to highlight our values, talents, and potential to a global audience.