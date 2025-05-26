Breaking: FCTA Seals off PDP Headquarters

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has shut down Wadata Plaza, serving as the headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Wuse Zone 5 area of Abuja for ground rent indebtedness.

FCTA officers had beginning from Monday morning been going after properties said to be owing over N6.9 billion ground rent to the administration for between 10 and 43 years.

About 4,794 properties in the Central Area, Garki I and II, Wuse I and II, Asokoro, Maitama and Guzape districts, including PDP secretariat had reverted to FCTA over the ground rent indebtedness.

The property housing the PDP was earlier revoked in March over non-payment of ground rent covering many years.

The Director, Department of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima, said the exercise was done without consideration as to ownership of the affected landed properties and in line with extant laws and regulations guiding the process.