B’Odogwu Facilitates N230b Revenue for PTML Customs in Eight Months

Eromosele Abiodun

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Ports and Terminal Multiservices Limited (PTML) Command has said that the new technology introduced by the management of the NCS, B’odogwu, facilitated the N230 billion revenue it generated since its deployment in October 2024.

The Customs Area Controller, PTML Command, Tenny Daniyan, who disclosed this during a courtesy visit by the Shipping Correspondents Association of Nigeria (SCAN), described B’Odogwu as a Nigerian digital technology that has come to change the narrative in customs operations

He said the new technology was not without challenges, adding that over 90 per cent of the challenges have been resolved.

He commended the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi for having the confidence to go ahead with the initiative which has today become the pride of Nigeria and Nigerians.

Daniyan said, “B’Odogwu is working and its working for us, we have realised over N230 billion so far on the platform. If its not working with you, it means you are not doing the right thing. We thank God all the issues have been resolved. We are posting and posting very well. Now, we can only say Yes, this is our baby. It’s our baby because we don’t need a third party to do anything for us. It is fully Nigerian, unlike the Nigeria Integrated Customs Information System (NICIS) when you have issues you will have to translate and then send to a foreign country before the problem can be solved.”

He said that the platform would save the Federal Government billions of naira that would have been capital flight on NICIS.

“This means that Customs is not only helping Nigeria to realise money, but also save money,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the president of SCAN, Moses Ebosele commended the CAC for his open door policy and thanked him for the cordial relationship between PTML Customs Command and Journalists.

Ebosele also appreciated Daniyan’s giant stride especially in the area of revenue generation and capacity building for stakeholders.