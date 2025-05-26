AON Commends Keyamo on Appointment as Chairman, BAG Council of Ministers

Chinedu Eze

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has commended the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, on his recent appointment as Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Banjul Accord Group (BAG) – a coalition of seven West African countries committed to the advancement of civil aviation in the sub-region.

The operators said this remarkable appointment is a testament to the Minister’s exceptional leadership, bold reforms, and tireless dedication to repositioning Nigeria’s aviation sector as a beacon of excellence across Africa.

It further affirms Nigeria’s growing influence in shaping the future of aviation on the continent and globally.

Alhaji Abdulmunaf Yunusa President and Dr. Allen Onyema, Vice President, AON, noted that since assuming office, Mr. Keyamo has championed far-reaching reforms that have revitalized the aviation industry, from championing a revised regulatory framework for leased aircraft insurance, to ensuring Nigeria’s proactive engagement with the global Aviation Working Group.

His efforts, the association said, have significantly improved investor confidence, aircraft financing options, and ease of doing business for indigenous operators.

“Under his stewardship, Nigerian airlines have achieved new milestones, including the historic Lagos-to-London flight by Air Peace and Nigeria’s strategic participation at the prestigious Aviation Finance Conference in Dublin, both historic feats that have placed the nation firmly on the global aviation map.

“Minister Keyamo’s commitment to safety, efficiency, and sustainable growth is evident in his continuous push for infrastructure investment and his successful advocacy for the Cape Town Convention’s full implementation moves that have enhanced Nigeria’s international aviation standing.

“As we celebrate this milestone, the AON also extends its profound gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his visionary leadership and for consistently demonstrating an exceptional ability to put round pegs in round holes,” it said.