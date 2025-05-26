Alleged Tax Evasion: Osun State Govt Commences Shutting Down of MTN Operations  

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Ministry of Environment and Sanitation, charged with supervision of the telecommunications infrastructure under the Osun State Environmental Protection Law 2022, has commenced the shutdown of MTN operations in Osun State with two of the main offices in Oshogbo sealed.

The ministry said the decision follows the company’s failure to pay N945million taxes and “ongoing efforts to mislead government representatives”.

It said over the coming weeks, MTN users may be experiencing significant service disruptions within Osun State.

Speaking on the development over the weekend, Rotimi George-Taylor, on behalf of Global Transactions Nigeria Limited, the sole consultant on telecommunications infrastructure in Osun State, “expressed concerns over MTN’s lack of accountability”.

George-Taylor said: “I reached out for a peaceful resolution, and the Chief Technical Officer of MTN proposed a meeting within seven days.

However, this commitment was never honoured.

“When asked to produce receipts for the payment of right of way, MTN was unable to do so.

“Furthermore, several staff members of MTN are currently evading arrest following accusations against them at the Osun State Police Command”.

The Ministry urges MTN to ensure that it makes all necessary payments for the telecommunications infrastructure it operates within Osun State.

The Ministry of Environment and Sanitation reiterates that MTN must comply with all regulations and pay the necessary taxes to operate in Osun State in line with section 135 of the NCC Act.

“Until they are held accountable, they don’t want to fulfill their financial obligations,” George-Taylor added.

“The shutdown will serve as a reminder of the importance of regulatory compliance and accountability in the telecommunications sector.

“The Ministry remains committed to ensuring that all operators adhere to the laws governing their operations, thereby fostering a fair and equitable business environment in Osun State”, George -Taylor said.

The ministry attached a court order to carry out the shutdown of the MTN activities and that it has notified the State Command of the Nigeria Police and other sister security agencies in Osun State.