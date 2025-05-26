Alia Debunks News of His Defection to ADC

George Okoh in Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has debunked reports that he was planning to defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Tersoo Kula, the governor described the report as “fake news” and a product of “yellow journalism,” adding that he had no intention of leaving the party under which he was elected.

His words: “We read online wherein they alleged that Governor Hyacinth Alia is plotting to leave the APC amidst the brewing crisis in the Benue APC. For the unsuspecting public, the story is not true and is typical of the yellow journalism practices by some online newspapers.

“At a time opposition governors are joining the APC due to the policies and performance of the party under President Tinubu, it is laughable for anyone to suggest the governor is contemplating defection from the party he is sponsoring in Benue.”

The statement also denied any crisis within the APC in Benue State, asserting that the party under the leadership of Benjamin Omale, maintained a cordial and effective working relationship with the governor.

“The APC leadership in the state is in no crisis. The party has been performing its functions effectively at both state and national levels, as witnessed during the recent APC Summit in Abuja,” the statement added.

Some online media report had claimed that the governor was on the verge of joining the ADC, following a rift with his political godfather, Senator George Akume.