AISA Embraces Indigenous Solution to Promote Language, Cultural Diversity

James Emejo in Abuja

The American International School of Abuja (AISA) has partnered with Izesan!, a groundbreaking Nigerian e-learning platform to promote mother tongue languages and cultural appreciation among students while bridging global education with local identity.

The platform is a pioneering e-learning solution dedicated to teaching African indigenous languages through engaging, technology-driven methods.

With courses in 14 languages, the technology combines games, stories, and animated lessons to make learning feel natural and immersive for students.

Designed for individuals, schools, and businesses, Izesan!, is committed to preserving linguistic heritage while empowering learners with practical communication skills.

Speaking on the partnership, Head of School at AISA, Mr. Greg Hughes, in a statement, expressed his enthusiasm for the solution.

He said: “I’m excited not only to support a Nigerian company in the education sector but also to increase exposure for both expatriate and Nigerian students to the wonders this country has to offer.”

“It’s an honour and a privilege to work in such a beautiful country. Beyond providing outstanding education, we are always looking for ways to celebrate our host nation and embrace all things Nigerian.

“At AISA, we believe that language is a bridge to identity and community,” said Mr. Hughes.

“Our partnership with Izesan! is not just about learning words it’s about keeping stories, heritage, and traditions alive.”

AISA, known for sending its graduates to top universities around the world,including Ivy League institutions in the United States, is also home to a vibrant population of Nigerian students.

With over 40 per cent of its student body being Nigerian, the school remains committed to ensuring that these students remain grounded in their roots while thriving in a global academic environment.

The partnership with Izesan! introduces students to an interactive, multilingual platform that teaches a wide array of Nigerian languages through fun, engaging lessons.

From elementary to high school, the platform has already proven effective in enhancing linguistic skills and fostering cultural pride.

What sets the initiative apart is its dual benefit – helping Nigerian students stay connected to their heritage while giving expatriate students and teachers a deeper appreciation of Nigerian culture. The programme is now being used as a tool to help new teachers engage with local culture even before they arrive in the country.

One of AISA’s Nigerian Studies teachers, Ms. Uwa Uwa, hailed the platformme as a watershed in learning.

She said: “Izesan! is educational, child-friendly, and highly interactive. It connects leamers of all ages to the richness of Nigerian culture and language. I recommend it not just for students, but for anyone eager to learn about Nigeria’s diverse heritage.”

In a region where storytelling and oral traditions are central to cultural identity, the fusion of technology and tradition through Izesan! is a step forward in preserving West Africa’s linguistic legacy.

With this innovative collaboration, AISA continues to demonstrate its commitment to academic excellence, cultural inclusivity, and national pride, proving once again that world-class education can also honour and elevate local identity.