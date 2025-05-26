Access Bank Commences NRBVN Registration for Nigerians in Diaspora

Nume Ekeghe

In a move aimed at expanding financial inclusion and improving access to banking services for citizens abroad, Access Bank Plc has commenced the registration of Nigerians in the diaspora under the newly launched Non-Resident Bank Verification Number (NRBVN) platform.

The initiative follows the rollout of the NRBVN platform by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), which allows non-resident Nigerians to enrol for their Bank Verification Numbers without travelling to Nigeria, a key requirement for accessing financial services in the country.

With physical enrolment now active, Access Bank said it has opened designated registration centres across key international locations including the United Kingdom, the United States, parts of Europe, and the Middle East, enabling Nigerians abroad to complete their BVN registration seamlessly.

Commenting on the development, Managing Director and CEO of Access Bank Plc, Roosevelt Ogbonna stated: “We commend the Central Bank of Nigeria and NIBSS for the successful rollout of the NRBVN platform. This is a bold step toward integrating millions of Nigerians abroad into the country’s financial system. At Access Bank, we are proud to be part of this transformative initiative, and we remain dedicated to providing tailored financial solutions that meet the unique needs of our diaspora customers.”

The bank noted that the initiative would not only enable account opening for Nigerians in the diaspora but also grant them access to a broader bouquet of banking services, from multi-currency accounts to investment and lifestyle offerings.

Some of the features designed for non-resident Nigerians include digital BVN enrollment through the secure NIBSS NRBVN portal, instant account opening with Access Bank, and access to customized diaspora products such as mortgage plans, solar financing, and lifestyle packages. Diaspora customers can also invest in Nigerian real estate, mutual funds, and fixed deposits, all while enjoying 24/7 access to a dedicated customer support team.

The initiative also supports the Central Bank’s broader financial inclusion strategy, aimed at deepening financial identity, formalising remittance inflows, and bridging access gaps for Nigerians regardless of location.