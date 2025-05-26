‘73.2% of  Kwara Pensioners Yet to Register for KWSRRA’ 

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Government at the weekend said at least 73.2 percent of state pensioners have not registered with the Kwara State Resident Registration Agency (KWSRRA) in spite of the government’s nearly one year advocacy for them to enroll.

Also, the government said that it has approved the upward review of monthly pension by N10,000 across board for all pensioners in the state.

The state Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Hauwa Nuru, stated this in Ilorin in a statement that: “We have been on this campaign for nearly one year. Kwara State started almost a year ago.

“The government has given enough windows for all workers and pensioners to enroll.

“Now, we are left with no other option than to pay only those whose details we can verify in line with our commitment to further clean the payroll and free up resources.”

Nuru added that the government has discovered some disturbing evidence of payroll fraud perpetrated by a cartel, saying this has been reported to the police for further investigation and prosecution of the suspects.

This cartel, according to her, “is deploying every trick to frustrate the KWSRRA process and the verification of authentic workers and pensioners. We are getting them.”

The statement said: “The date for the implementation of this agreement for pension review in the Kwara State public service shall be effective from May 1, 2025.”

The statement added that the implementation of this upward review was based on an agreement the government signed with the Joint Public Service Negotiating Council (JNC) at the instance of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP) on May 23.