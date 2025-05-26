2027: Coast Becoming Clear for Tinubu to Fly APC’s Flag

The unanimous endorsement last Thursday of President Bola Tinubu for re-election by APC governors, National Assembly caucus, party’s National Working Committee appears to have cleared the road for him to fly the party’s flag during the 2027 poll. Adedayo Akinwale reports.

Yes! The All Progressives Congress (APC) summit on Renewed Hope Agenda held at the Banquet hall at the Presidential Villa last week was basically meant to appraise the performance of President Bola Tinubu almost two years after he assumed office.

The summit was also meant to serve as a convergence of ideas, ideals and also a moment of reflection; on where the party stands, what it has achieved, and what lies ahead for the party and the country.

However, as always, politicians have other motives. While some achievements of the Tinubu administration were eventually reeled out by the governors, ministers and the leaders of the National Assembly at the summit, the various challenges facing the country were also acknowledged.

While they expressed optimism that the Tinubu administration has set the country and its economy on a path of greatness, they equally acknowledged the fact that it is not yet Uhuru.

Nevertheless, unlike so many battles Tinubu had to fight in 2023 against some cabals in the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari who covertly and overtly worked against his ambition, the former National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdulahi Adamu, as well as Buhari ‘s indifferent to Tinubu’s ambition, when he threw his hat in the ring, the party’s ticket was handed over to him on a platter of gold even though the election is not here yet.

To the APC apparatchik, they were convinced beyond reasonable doubt that the President had indeed done well and deserved to contest for another term in office, even though the 2027 elections are about two years away. They wasted no time in adopting him as the sole candidate of the party come 2027.

To some, the endorsement and adoption of Tinubu could not have come at a better time, especially at a period that the opposition parties in the country are still in disarray, while the much touted coalition to wrest power from Tinubu is still struggling to find its feet and gasping for breath.

As the opposition parties in the country continue to look for a veritable platform to challenge the ruling party, the APC apparatchik are already preparing for the next election.

Setting the ball rolling at the summit was the Chairman of Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) and the Governor of Imo state, Senator Hope Uzodinma who revealed that APC governors at their recent meeting expressed satisfaction on the midterm performance of the President.

He stated: “As I speak only this afternoon, members of the Progressive Governors Forum met at my lodge and took far reaching decisions to bring to the leadership and members of our great party. Taking advantage of this summit that we are satisfied with, the mid term review and performance evaluation report of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“We are aware that Nigerian nation is moving in the right direction, economically, socially and politically, and that we are convinced that under President Bola Tinubu, Nigeria will get to her destination faster in prosperity.

“We have made the resolution of these governors that the president be adopted as our flag bearer for the 2027 presidential election, for the second time in office. That the governors produced by All Progressive Congress are hereby charged to take responsibility to manage federal government policies, occupy the political space in their domains and take responsibility for winning all elections in their states.”

Without wasting time, Uzodinma moved a motion that Tinubu be adopted as the party’s candidate in 2027, and the motion was seconded by the Governor of Kaduna state, Senator Uba Sani.

Toeing the same line, President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, said though things were difficult for Tinubu in 2023, he could see everything turning around for him in 2027.

Despite the assurances, he recalled that during the campaign for 2023 elections, large rallies were organised in some regions but when votes were announced, Tinubu could not get 25 per cent from those regions.

To Akpabio, there was no need for eloquent speeches. He said the results that will come in 2027 should reflect the action and the speeches that were made at the summit.

He noted: “Please note that in politics, it’s not over until it’s over. It’s the tree that bears the sweetest fruit that also gets the highest amount of stones. But the reality is that we are not there yet, and we don’t want them there. Of course, mischiefmakers are still meeting in the night, so politics is the game of witchcraft. They meet in the night, and things change in the day.”

At this point, Akpabio said the members of the legislative arm are in a better position to move a motion to adopt Tinubu as the sole candidate of the party in 2027. While he moved the motion, it was seconded by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudden Abbas.

He said: “I move that the President be returned as the candidate of the APC in 2027 and as the President of Nigeria.”

In his submission, Abbas said as they turn their gaze towards 2027, they must acknowledge both the achievements they have made and the challenges that lie ahead.

He said this is the time for every APC stakeholders to intensify grassroots engagement, articulate the achievements of the administration in clear and compelling terms.

Abbas’ words: “Now is the time for every APC stakeholder to take our message directly to our communities. An electoral victory in 2027 will not be won on paper alone. It can only be secured by the confidence we inspire among our people.

“We can only inspire confidence by demonstrating how our policies are improving people’s lives and how they will continue to enhance the lives of Nigerians. All of us must effectively market the successes of the Tinubu Administration, specifically the recovery of fiscal health, the job creation drive, the expansion of infrastructure, and the security gains.

“Every APC governor, every APC Senator and Member, every Minister and Commissioner, every Special Adviser and Assistant, every Board Member, and indeed every political appointee of this government must also collaborate with the President to translate his initiatives into tangible benefits that resonate with citizens across every ward.”

Prior to the summit, the National Chairman of the party, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje and the members of the National Working Committee (NWC) have refused to rest on their oars as they continue to galvanise support for the re-election bid of the President.

Being an astute politician himself, Ganduje recently appointed some APC governors as coordinators of each region as part of the strategy to be on top of the game as they plan for 2027 elections.

As if that wasn’t enough, Ganduje was also at the meeting of North Central APC stakeholders held less than 48 hours to the summit where the governors and party leaders from the region endorsed Tinubu to run for another tenure of four years during the 2027 elections.

“We, the leaders and critical stakeholders of the All-Progressives Congress (APC) from the North Central Geo-Political Zone of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, after extensive deliberations on matters of national importance and regional development at our strategic meeting held on Tuesday, May 21st, 2025, unanimously pass a vote of confidence in the President’s leadership and endorsement for second term,” Governor of Nasarawa state, Abdulahi Sule had said in a communique read after the meeting.

But, Ganduje while speaking at the summit said at the heart of their current political and developmental journey is the Renewed Hope Agenda — a bold and necessary blueprint put forth by Tinubu.

The APC Chairman pointed out that barely two years into Tinubu’s administration, they can confidently say that Renewed Hope is no longer a vision on paper, it is a reality in motion.

Ganduje noted that as the governing party, they must rise as the first and most steadfast defenders and implementers of this vision and as progressives.

He stated: “As I stand before you, I must stress this truth: we cannot go into the future divided, unprepared, or reactive. The challenges of our nation require a cohesive, disciplined, and ideologically sound party.

“Our goal must not only be to win elections, but to lead with purpose, to earn the trust of Nigerians continuously, and to inspire belief in governance again.”

Also speaking at the summit, the President said his administration’s focus on economic reforms for long-term gains has continued to receive positive reviews from within and outside the country.

Tinubu, for the first time, also reacted to the unceasing defection from the opposition parties to the APC and the alleged descent to one-party state.

“A one-party system is not suitable for democracy. We are one party ruling and carrying on with the aspirations of Nigerians. You don’t expect people to remain in a sinking ship without a life jacket. I am happy with what we have accomplished and expecting more people to come; that’s the game,” he stated.

The President thanked members of the Federal Executive Council for courageously pursuing the vision of a better Nigeria and the party leadership and National Assembly for their support.

“I thank every one of you. I am thoroughly inspired. We are just halfway through the journey that started 24 months ago. Together, we pledged to confront Nigeria’s challenges head-on by rebuilding the trust, fostering prosperity and restoring our nation’s economic quest.”

“How fast could you have rebuilt this country? If you allow the arbitrage in the exchange rate to continue, that is the grandfather of corruption. You could see EFCC recover over seven hundred and fifty-something houses from one person,” he said.

The President admitted that the reforms were tough decisions but assured Nigerians they were necessary.

“Yes, we encountered challenges when we assumed office in May, 2023, but we have made progress by implementing difficult, long overdue but necessary economic reforms. We have eliminated the arbitrage-driven multiple foreign exchanges, and our far-reaching tax reforms are coming.”

While it was a battle of the titans for Tinubu in 2023 to achieve his life-long ambition, his unanimous adoption by the APC apparatchik showed that he already has his work cut out for him.