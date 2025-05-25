Two Persons Hospitalised as Training Aircraft Crash-lands in Ilorin

*State government expresses relief accident was non-fata

lHammed Shittu in Ilorin

Two persons have been hospitalised after a training aircraft operated by the Aviation Training School crash-landed at the Ilorin airport, the Kwara State capital on Friday evening.



The Director of Public Affairs of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Mrs. Bimbo Oladeji, stated this in a statement issued yesterday and made available to journalists in Ilorin.



Meanwhile, the state government has expressed profound relief that the accident was not fatal.



Oladeji said the affected victims who were the two occupants of the Diamond training aircraft have been hospitalised, adding that the NSIB has begun an investigation into the accident.



According to the NSIB, the incident occurred at 17:28hours during a simulated instrument approach on Runway 05 at the Ilorin International Airport.

She stated the aircraft veered off the runway and came to a stop on the grass verge.



“Two occupants were on board. Both sustained serious injuries and were swiftly evacuated to a medical facility, coordinated by the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA),” the statement said.



Oladeji added that the NSIB Go-Team was preparing to depart from Abuja to Ilorin for an on-site investigation.



Commenting on the incident, the Director General of the NSIB, Capt. Alex Badeh Jr. said: “Our thoughts are with the injured, and we commend the swift medical and emergency response.



“Now, our focus is on understanding exactly what went wrong. Every investigation is an opportunity to improve safety. We are deploying our team to Ilorin to ensure that no detail is overlooked,” he said.



Badeh promised to ensure a thorough, independent, and professional investigation that supports ongoing efforts to enhance aviation safety in Nigeria.

The bureau DG also promised to provide further details as the investigation progresses.



Meanwhile, the NSIB has urged the public and media to avoid speculations and await verified updates from the authorities.



Reacting to the accident yesterday, the state government has expressed profound relief that it was not fatal.



The state’s Commissioner for Tertiary Education in Kwara State, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo-Kawu, said both accident victims were promptly taken to the hospital in Ilorin, where they are currently receiving medical attention.



In a statement by the Press Secretary, Ministry of Tertiary Education Omotayo Ayanda, the commissioner commended the swift and professional response of the college authorities and medical personnel, emphasising the importance of emergency preparedness and strict adherence to safety protocols in aviation training institutions.



She also assured the public that a full investigation is underway to determine the cause of the incident and to implement measures that will help prevent future occurrences.



“The Kwara State Government remains committed to the safety and well-being of all residents and will continue to support initiatives aimed at improving safety standards across all sectors.



“The Kwara State Governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, extends his thoughts and best wishes to the affected individuals for a speedy recovery,” she added.



Meanwhile, the Rector of the College, Captain Yakubu Okatahi, has provided additional details about the incident. He said, “Our instructor was on a routine training flight when, unfortunately, the aircraft had an accident during landing. We thank God that there were no fatalities. Both the pilot and instructor were promptly evacuated to the hospital last night.”



“This morning, they underwent CT scans and MRIs and have been confirmed to be in stable condition. We are grateful that no lives were lost, although the aircraft was damaged”, he said.

“The National Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has visited, conducted their investigation, and has departed. “Engineers from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) are also on the ground, and after thorough checks, they confirmed that the situation is under control. The investigation is complete, and we are currently awaiting the official report,” he said