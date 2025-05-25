Tinubu Is God’s Gift To Nigeria, Says Arthur Eze

* Lauds his leadership style, reform-driven governance and commitment to national unity

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Oranto Petroleum, Prince Arthur Eze, has described President Bola Tinubu as “God’s gift to Nigeria” and praised his leadership style, reform-driven governance and commitment to national unity.

In an upcoming State House documentary marking President Tinubu’s second anniversary in office, Eze, according to a release issued on Sunday by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, said President Tinubu exemplified the bold, God-ordained leadership Nigeria needs at this pivotal moment in history.

His words: “God doesn’t make mistakes. That man, Tinubu, was created for a purpose. God gave him the power to change lives. Tinubu has no enemies. He is a unifier. He speaks with humility and honesty; that’s why we admire him.”

Reflecting on his experience during the Nigerian civil war and his deep roots in the South-east, Eze noted that Tinubu has demonstrated an unprecedented commitment to inclusivity and development in the region.

“What Tinubu has done for the South-east, nobody else has. He gave us the Minister of Works, the Minister of Science and Technology, and the South-east Development Commission. This is an opportunity for the Igbo to unite with the rest of Nigeria,” he declared.

On the Renewed Hope Agenda, the 76-year-old business leader expressed confidence that President Tinubu has fulfilled his promises.

He noted that the president assumed office at a time of economic fragility and political uncertainty but has shown the wisdom and resolve required to steer the nation towards progress.

“God has given him the wisdom to change Nigeria for the good of the present and future generations,” Eze said.

The oil magnate urged Nigerians to support the president for stability, growth and future prosperity.

According to him, “He’s not a man of division — whether Christian or Muslim — he respects all. All he asks is that we pray to God and work together.”

“May God guide Nigeria and President Tinubu. He gave him this power and will help him complete the job,” Eze further prayed for the president.