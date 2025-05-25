Tinubu Appoints Anyim, Nnamani, Shema, Aremu, Shaibu, 17 Others into Federal Parastatals

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of 22 individuals as chief executives, chairmen of various federal agencies and commissions, marking another significant step in the administration’s commitment to revitalising public institutions and deepening governance reforms.



The appointments were made yesterday evening via a list posted by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, via his verified X handle, @aonanuga1956.



The appointees include former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani; former Secretary to the Government of the Federation Anyim Pius Anyim; former Katsina State governor, Ibrahim Shehu Shema; former Edo State Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu; and former Vice President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Isa Aremu.



Nnamani from Enugu State was named Chairman of the Nigerian Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS); former Governor Shema named Chairman of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), while former Senate President, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim from Ebonyi State was appointed Chairman of the National Merit Awards.



Former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu was appointed Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of Sports, reinforcing the administration’s focus on youth development and sports promotion.



A renowned labour activist and former Vice President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) from Kwara State, Isa Aremu, was appointed Director-General of the Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies.



At the Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC), President Tinubu approved the appointment of Yazid Shehu Umar Danfulani from Zamfara State as Managing Director.



He is to work alongside Abubakar Umar Jarengol from Adamawa State, who was named Executive Director (Operation/Technical), and Babaranti Ayandayo Rasheed from Osun State as Executive Director (Finance and Administration).



In the area of women and social development, Dr. Asabe Vilita Bashir from Borno State was appointed Director-General of the National Centre for Women Development, while Omobolanle Akinyemi-Obe from Ondo State was named Director-General of the National Senior Citizens Centre, Abuja.

The President also appointed Dr. Segun Aina from Osun State as Director-General of the Academic Staff College of Nigeria, a key institution for academic development and retraining in the tertiary education sector.



At the National Population Commission, Senator Jalo Zarami, from Yobe State and Dr. Joseph Haruna Kigbu from Nasarawa State were appointed Federal Commissioners, as part of efforts to strengthen national data systems and population planning.



From Kano State, Hamza Ibrahim Baba was appointed National Program Manager of the Government Enterprise and Entrepreneurship Program (GEEP), a federal initiative supporting small businesses and informal sector enterprises.



Abubakar Adamu from Benue State was named Executive Secretary of the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria, while Mohammed Lawal Ibrahim of Kogi State and Abdullahi Mohammed of Katsina State were appointed Executive Directors (Finance/Admin) and (Monitoring and Implementation), respectively, at the Nigeria–Sao Tome Joint Development Authority.



Senator Tijjani Yahaya Kaura from Zamfara State was named Director-General of the Centre for Citizenship and Leadership Training, an agency tasked with promoting leadership values and civic education.



Senator Kabir Abdullahi Barkiya from Katsina was appointed Chairman of the Nigerian Agricultural Land Development Authority, while Dr. Shuaibu Shehu Aliyu from Kaduna State was appointed Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-formal Education.



Also on the list is Professor Almustapha Alhaji Aliyu from Sokoto State, who was appointed Managing Director of NNPC Gas Marketing Limited (NGML), a critical subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC).



The new appointees are all expected to bring strategic oversight and political depth to their new roles.