TCN Apologises over Disruption in Electricity Supply

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has apologised to electricity consumers in Edo and Delta states over disruption of electricity supply.

The TCN in a statement signed by its general manager of public affairs, Ndidi Mbah, was occasioned by the preventive maintenance on the 132kV Amukpe/Benin Transmission Line between 10am to 5pm yesterday.

“As a result, TCN will not transmit bulk electricity through the 132kV Amukpe/Benin Transmission Line for seven hours on Saturday, to ensure a safe working environment for our maintenance staff.

“Consequently, Benin Electricity Distribution Company will be unable to offtake electricity to supply electricity to its customers in Adeje, Industrial, Woodland, Mosogar, Abraka, and Sapele who would be affected by the line maintenance.

“TCN apologises for the inconvenience this may cause electricity consumers in the affected areas”, he said.

He added that the bulk power supply would be restored through the line as soon as work is completed.