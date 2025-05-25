Reviewing Crackdown on Criminals’ Hideouts in Edo

Lately, Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, has come under serious criticisms for ordering the demolition of some houses believed to be associated with kidnappers, and other criminal elements.

Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) provides that “the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.”

In alignment with this constitutional imperative, the governor has shown strong commitment to fighting crime. While the governor’s strong commitment to fighting crime is heartwarming, what is worrying is the way he is handling this important assignment without any judicial process.

For instance, capitalising on the Secret Cult and Similar Activities (Prohibition) Law, 2025 and the Kidnapping Prohibition (Amendment) Law, 2025, the governor has been accused of demolishing houses suspected to be used for criminal purposes indiscriminately without any valid court order.

While the legislature makes laws and the executive implements the law, it is the duty of the judiciary to interpret it.

Though sections of the laws state that any building used for nefarious activities would be demolished, many legal analysts argue that this is subject to judicial pronouncement in line with constitutional democracy.

If a kidnapper is caught, the government must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the owner of the house knowingly harboured the suspect. This is where the court has to step in.

Governor Okpebholo, like his predecessors, has been acting unilaterally, issuing orders to demolish buildings without any court ruling, effectively positioning the state government as the judge, and jury, raising concerns about potential abuse of power.

Today, innocent families are watching their life savings crumble to dust, all because of the crimes of their children or tenants they may never have truly known.

When executive power lacks checks and balances, it can lead to dictatorship. Governor Okpebholo may have good intentions with this law, but if not implemented properly – like many other laws in Nigeria – it could be misused against those who disagree with the government.

He must ensure that anyone accused of supporting kidnappers or internet fraudsters receives a fair trial, particularly homeowners who are often uninvolved.