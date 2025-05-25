Poetry Meets Mentorship at Int’l Boy Child’s Day Celebration

By Yinka Olatunbosun

Way Word Jones, a performance poet, was one of the highlights of the Boy Child Conversation Conference in Lagos organised by Debra’s Palace Initiative to celebrate the International Boy Child’s Day recently at Pistis Conference Centre, Lekki Lagos.

The poet fired up the young students with his magical poetry titled ‘Boy Wonder’ which interrogates the societal expectations for the boy child. Using humour and storytelling technique, the poet captured the attention of the boys.

Daunting statistics on the boy child have triggered conversations around how boys are trained to become responsible adults. Global statistics hold that boys are 30percent more likely to drop out of school and are three times more likely to die by suicide than girls. This disturbing fact has motivated concerned individuals and organisations to work towards protecting the future of the boy child.

Many mentors were selected to address these young boys drawn from select secondary schools in Lagos. One of them was the wife of Lagos State Governor, Ibijoke Sanwo-olu who called for intentional efforts towards supporting the development of the boy child. While addressing the gathering, she urged stakeholders to address the emotional and psychological needs of boys across various backgrounds.

“Boys today grapple with a range of issues from societal expectations and stereotypes to emotions including emotional suppression, mental health stigma, educational and career pressures, and many more. Conversations like this inspire pragmatic approaches, foster empathy, encourage healthy relationships, and strengthen community support as a safety net.

“This in turn will help the government in building an inclusive society where no one is left behind. At the office of the first lady, our slogan for the boy child initiative is ‘Better informed, we do best.’ Our key objective is to raise awareness on the rights and welfare of the boy child, to promote educational opportunities for male children, especially the indigenous, to facilitate the rehabilitation of vulnerable boys through appropriate referrals to build a new generation of transformed young men who will contribute positively to the society.”

The event which attracted stakeholders in boy child development such as educators, civil society leaders, faith-based groups and parents is created to foster holistic, strategic interventions aimed at raising emotionally resilient and mentally balanced young men.

Since inception in 2021, Debra’s Palace Initiative has reached over 2500 boys through its flagship Boy Talk programme which offers mentorship, creative summer schools, scholarship support and life skill training.

The founder, Debra’s Palace Initiative, Damilola Chinedu explained why the global celebration of the boy child is necessary.

“We celebrate the International Day of the Boy Child because we recognise that boys, too, are hurting. Boys are vulnerable. Boys need to be seen, heard, mentored, loved, and guided. We cannot build a balanced society by raising and empowering only one side. The emotional, mental, and moral development of the boy child is just as crucial to the well-being of families, communities, and the future of our nation.

“Our celebration is not just about recognising boys—it’s about deliberately investing in them. It’s about sparking conversations, building safe spaces, offering mentorship, and teaching responsibility, empathy, and life skills. It’s about showing boys that they matter, that they are not alone, and that they have a part to play in shaping a better world.”

The event was done in collaboration with Pistis Foundation, Chess in Slums Africa, and Abbey Mortgage Bank.