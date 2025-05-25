Oborevwori, Mutfwang, David Mark Urge Nigerians to Live in Peace

Charles Ajunwa

Nigerians have been called upon to continue to live in peace with one another irrespective of their ethnic, tribal and religious backgrounds.

The Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori; his counterpart in Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang; and the former Senate President, Senator David Mark, made the call yesterday at the funeral service of the late Mrs. Helen Erina Aziken, mother of the former Group Politics Editor of Vanguard newspaper, Mr. Emmanuel Aziken, held at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Agbor, Delta State.

They asked Nigerians to emulate the peaceful life lived by the deceased who attained the age of 85.

Governor Mutfwang who was represented by Nehemiah Mutfwang at the funeral ceremony, enjoined Nigerians to emulate Helen Aziken’s “life of peace”, adding that, “we see peace as her greatest legacy and greatest achievement.”

Mutfwang said: “Her departure is an immense loss, not only to her immediate family but also to the entire people of Omumu Agbor Ikan South Local Government Area of Delta State.

“Mrs. Helen was a believer in Christ Jesus and a selfless mother who dedicated her life to raising God-fearing children who are contributing immensely to nation building. She was a symbol of hope, whose immeasurable contributions to her community, as well as her unwavering commitment to peace and unity, will be deeply missed.

“She stood as a pillar of wisdom, courage, and steadfast dedication to justice, embodying values that promote national cohesion. No words can truly ease the pain of this great loss.”

On his part, Senator Mark described the deceased “as a strong woman and devoted Christian” who raised his children to be patriotic citizens.