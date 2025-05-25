Obi: Making Positive Impact Doesn’t Require Long Stay in Governance

* Harps on judicious use of public funds



Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

‎The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Mr. Peter Obi, has taken a swipe at political office holders that crave for long term in office.

He told leaders with such mentality that it was not how long they stayed on the seat of governance that determines their level of performance, adding that a leader can easily make positive impact within a short time frame.

Obi, who was alluding to sit-tight syndrome and the do-or-die fight for second term by politicians, bared his mind weekend at a special anniversary sabbath service held at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Aguiyi Ironsi Layout, Umuahia.

The event was part of the activities lined up for the second anniversary celebration of Governor Alex Otti’s administration themed ‘Two Years of Transformation: Sustaining the Momentum’.

“People have always said that they need eight years, they need 10 years, they need 20 years. But, I’ve always said that one day can make a difference,” he said.

To buttress his point, the former Anambra State Governor cited the achievements already recorded in Abia State by Otti, saying that the LP governor has proved that one doesn’t need donkey years to make positive impact in governance.

“We have come to celebrate two years with a difference. Everybody is seeing it in Abia. You don’t need to tune to the radio. You don’t need people to tell you there’s a difference. And that’s what we’re celebrating today,” Obi declared.

However, Obi regretted the absurdity of Nigeria’s political clime, noting that leaders with genuine intention to make positive changes that would improve the lives of the people don’t usually find things easy.

According to him, “It is difficult to govern Nigeria, especially when you want to do it right,” adding that he remained committed in the quest to birth a new political order in Nigeria that places service above self glory.

The opposition leader reminded his fellow political actors that “we are just trustees” of public resources, saying that what is happening in Abia shows that public funds can be used judiciously.

“Like it’s happening in Abia. We want it to happen everywhere in Nigeria,” Obi said, praising Governor Otti profusely for his impressive achievements within the first half of his term.

He enjoined Abia people to continue to remember their governor and members of his team in prayers, and also “do the same thing for Nigeria”.

Obi stated that the prayer point should be “that God should touch all of us who are leaders; touch our hearts to use public money for public good (because) it is not our money”.

Speaking at the event, Governor Otti attributed all the modest achievements recorded by his administration within two years to God who has been inspiring and strengthening him.

‎Otti, in his address, acknowledged divine intervention in his governorship ambition, noting that without the grace of God and his enablement, all his vision for Abia would have remained a dream.

Apparently alluding to his past failed efforts to become Abia’s chief executive before 2023, Otti quoted the Holy Bible where it is written that “neither he who planted is anything, nor he who watered, but God who gave the increase”.

He said: “We all have worked hard, but then you could work hard and nothing would come out of it, if God doesn’t give you the increase and doesn’t back you up. So, because we recognize that everything we have done is of the Lord… so we return all the thanks to him.”

‎The governor stated that his ‘New Abia’ project was running on track and thanked his team members, including the legislative and judicial arms of government for their support in midwifing a new Abia.

‎He also expressed his gratitude to Obi for always identifying with his administration, and to the church for their members’ sustained prayers.

‎Earlier in his message titled ‘At the Fullness of Time’, the former President, Abia North Conference of Seventh – Day Adventist Church, Pastor Enyinnaya K. Uguru, warned leaders against losing focus of the future while celebrating the present.

He explained that Otti could not make it to Abia government house after several attempts in the past because it wasn’t God’s appointed time, adding that the “periods of delays are periods of preparation”.

‎Pastor Uguru said in the past, he had stopped listening to government media outlets because of “the lies” being churned out but has now changed his mind “because I have evidences that the governor is doing very well”.