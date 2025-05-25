Ndume Makes U-turn, Commends Tinubu for Appointing Northerners into Federal Agencies

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

After criticising President Bola Tinubu over what he described as imbalance and lopsidedness in his appointments, which he said violated Section 14 (3) of the 1999 Constitution, the Senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, has commended Tinubu for appointing northerners into key federal government parastatals and agencies.

Tinubu had on Friday appointed 12 individuals from the three geographical zones in the North into strategic national positions.

The list included Yazid Shehu Umar Danfulani (Zamfara) as Managing Director, Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC); Alhaji Hamza Ibrahim Baba (Kano) as

Programme Manager, Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP); Alhaji Abubakar Umar Jarengol (Adamawa) as Executive Director, Operations – Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC).

Others are Sama’ila Audu (Katsina), Executive Director, Administration – Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF); Professor Musa Garba Mai Tafsiri (Kebbi), Executive Secretary, National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education and Comrade Isa Aremu, (Kwara) as Director-General, Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), among others.

Ndume in a statement issued yesterday described the appointments as a reflection of President Tinubu’s commitment to inclusive governance.

Ndume had last April expressed concern over lopsidedness in the Tinubu administration’s appointments, which he described as a clear violation of the Federal Character principle, enshrined in the Constitution.

Citing Section 14 (3) of the 1999 Constitution, Ndume had maintained that such imbalance and clear violation of the Constitution could deepen political discontent and fuel opposition coalitions against the President and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

But in his latest statement, the former Senate Leader said he was impressed by the action of the president, which he noted has shown that he is a leader with a listening ear.

He said: “President Tinubu is someone who surrenders to constructive criticisms.

“I have known him to be a fair-minded, cosmopolitan person. Yes, we are all bound to make mistakes. No one is infallible.

“I could recall that our leaders in the North, including my humble self, who felt jolted over recent appointments into key federal positions, raised our voices, screaming against the perceived imbalances.

“The hallmark of a good leader and statesman is to quickly adjust himself when he takes a decision or makes a policy pronouncement that a large section of the people finds unpopular and uncomfortable with.

“President Ahmed Bola Tinubu has demonstrated several times that he is a responsive leader.

“This recent appointment of Northerners into key positions in Federal parastatals and agencies was meant to address the imbalances thrown up by his previous appointments which left the North stranded.”

Ndume who declared that he has nothing personal against President Tinubu and his administration, restated his conviction in the capacity of President Tinubu to meet the expectations of Nigerians in the delivery of dividends of democracy.

While congratulating the appointees, Senator Ndume urged them not to fail the nation by justifying the confidence reposed in them which informed their nominations.

He further assured President Tinubu of his loyalty to him at all times, not shirking his duty as a lawmaker to point out perceived excesses of the executive.