  • Sunday, 25th May, 2025

Minister Condemns WASSCE Night Exam with Torchlight in Delta, Seeks WAEC’s Investigation

Nigeria | 12 seconds ago

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Education has condemned the incident involving candidates sitting in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) at night using torchlights.
The Minister of State for Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, expressed his displeasure in a statement issued on yesterday in Abuja by the ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Folasade Boriowo.
Boriowo quoted the minister as outlining the situation captured in the widely circulated video as “completely unacceptable”, adding that all necessary measures would be taken to prevent a recurrence.
He reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to ensuring a conducive environment for learning and assessment.
Alausa criticised the poor conditions under which the examination was conducted at Unity Secondary School in Asaba, Delta, under the supervision of the State Ministry of Education.
“The ministry’s attention has been drawn to the conduct of an examination in an unsuitable environment, as seen in footage circulating on social media.
 “This reveals an inappropriate setting for such a critical academic exercise, and it occurred under the oversight of the Delta State Ministry of Education”.
The minister stated that the ministry is working in collaboration with the Delta government and the West African Examinations Council  (WAEC) to investigate the matter and ensure appropriate corrective measures are taken.
“The outcome of the investigation will be made public as necessary,” he added.

Alausa reiterated his commitment to improving educational infrastructure and ensuring that students across the country have access to safe and enabling environments for teaching, learning, and assessment.

