Kano Govt Celebrates Sanusi’s First Anniversary as 16th Emir

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Kano State Government yesterday marked the first anniversary since the reinstatement of Muhammad Sanusi III as the 16th Emir of Kano with special prayers, saying it remains committed to traditional institutions.



Speaking during the special prayer session held in honour of the Emir, the state Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, expressed the commitment of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s administration to preserving and upholding the dignity of traditional institutions across the state.



Governor Yusuf reinstated Muhammad Sanusi as the 16th Fulani Emir of Kano on May 24, 2024, after signing the Kano Emirates Council (repeal) Bill 2024 into law on May 23, 2024, sacking the emirs of Kano, Bichi, Karaye, Rano, and Bichi.



Gwarzo underscored the vital role traditional institutions played in promoting peace, preserving cultural heritage, and fostering unity among communities.

“Our traditional institutions are pillars of wisdom, peace, and stability. The administration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf holds these institutions in the highest esteem and will continue to collaborate closely with them to promote the collective interests of the people of Kano State,” the deputy governor said.

The Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu, in a statement, said the prayer session led by prominent Islamic scholars and attended by key stakeholders, served as a moment of reflection, gratitude, and renewed hope for continued peace and progress under the leadership of Emir Sanusi.

The deputy governor also commended the Emir for “his exemplary leadership, steadfast commitment to justice, and dedication to the welfare of the people of Kano.”