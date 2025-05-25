IN PURSUIT OF EXCELLENCE

The appointment of Abubakar Sambo as Commissioner for Education in Kaduna State is a choice well made, argues JAPHETH GWAMUOKOR

To casual observers, the minor cabinet reshuffle by Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State midweek was just an administrative routine. But to critical and far thinking watchers of the Uba Sani administration, it was well beyond the announcement of three individuals swapping ministries and a new hand being introduced into the state’s executive council. It essentially affirmed Governor Sani’s positive believe in the power of education as a tool for personal growth and national development and to that extent deserving of all the investments to ensure the attainment of excellence in that sector. It is, therefore, not surprising that he has been uncompromising in this pursuit because it is a liberator of the mind that embraces it. And, so deserving of all necessary support for the growth and development of the state.

In this wise, Governor Uba Sani, in a minor cabinet reshuffle, deliberately made an appointment that stood out and has been the talk of town. It was his choice of the Commissioner for Education in the person of Prof. Abubakar Sani Sambo. Prof. Sambo has served as Vice Chancellor of Kaduna State University and the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, at different times. He was also the Director-General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN). The consensus among analysts and commentators is that hiring a VC to such a position is rare and it can only be possibly explained by the fact that Uba Sani attaches so much importance to the education sector.

Interestingly, Prof. Sambo replaces Prof. Muhammad Sani-Bello, who has now been redeployed to head the newly created Ministry of Information. A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Ibraheem Musa, last Wednesday said the appointments takes immediate effect, adding that: “Governor Uba Sani expects Prof. Abubakar Sambo to reinvigorate the Education Ministry to deliver on his administration’s agenda, which is aimed at improving access to education, building and rehabilitating infrastructure, enhancing the capacity of teachers, harnessing the capacity of ICT, prioritizing girl-child education and strengthening security in schools,” the statement read.

Without a doubt, the appointment of Prof Sambo is expected to boost the state’s education sector given his impressive track record in academia and administration. He is expected to hit the ground running to deliver on his mandate as spelt out by Governor Uba Sani.

A quick flip through the bio of the new Education Commissioner reveals that Governor Uba Sani must have decidedly gone for the best available in his bid to put a round peg in a round hole.

The new appointee comes into office with an intimidating resume. He is a professor in energy studies and former vice-chancellor of Kaduna State University. He also served as the vice-chancellor of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, for nine straight years from 1995 to 2004.

From 1990 to 1994, he served as the deputy vice-chancellor (academic) of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto. He also served as the director-general of the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN) from 2005 to 2012. In 2011, he was appointed as special adviser to the president on energy.

An erudite scholar, Prof. Sambo has served on several high-level panels and committees both in Nigeria and internationally.

He was the Chairman of the Nigerian Committee for Partnership with Brazil on Energy (2007–2008), a Member of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund Standing Committee on Research and Development and Coordinator of the Energy Thematic Group (2020), a Member of the ECOWAS Regional Center for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE) Consultation Committee (2021), and a Member of the African Union High-Level Panel on Emerging Technologies.

The new Commissioner for Education, needless to say, is an accomplished academic, administrator, and a recipient of the National Productivity Order of Merit (1997) and Officer of the Order of the Niger (2000).

As far as qualification goes, the new Education Commissioner is literally loaded and a lot is therefore expected of him to help Governor Uba Sani drive his agenda for education in the northwestern state.

All things considered, this appointment underscores the importance Governor Uba Sani attaches to education as a catalyst for development. It represents a significant shift in the educational landscape of the state and reflects the governor’s vision of leveraging education as a tool for sustainable development and self-growth.

Governor Uba Sani has consistently emphasized the role of education in fostering economic growth, social cohesion, and individual empowerment. By appointing a seasoned academic like Prof. Sambo, who has a proven track record in higher education management, the governor signals his commitment to reforming the educational sector in Kaduna State. Prof. Sambo’s extensive experience in academia and administration positions him uniquely to understand the challenges and opportunities within the educational system.

No doubt, Kaduna State, like many states in Nigeria, faces significant challenges in its educational sector, including inadequate infrastructure, the number of out of school children] and a curriculum that often fails to meet the needs of the modern economy. Prof. Sambo’s appointment comes at a crucial time when there is a pressing need for innovative solutions to these challenges. His background in educational leadership equips him with the insights necessary to implement policies that can enhance the quality of education, improve teacher training, and ensure that students are better prepared for the workforce.

One of the key area where Prof. Sambo can make a substantial impact is in promoting inclusivity and access to education. The governor’s administration has prioritized education for all, recognizing that equitable access is essential for social justice and economic development. Prof. Sambo’s experience in managing a diverse university environment will be invaluable in creating programs that cater to marginalized groups, including girls, rural communities, and children with disabilities. By fostering an inclusive educational environment, the state can harness the potential of all its citizens, driving collective growth and development.

In today’s rapidly changing world, the integration of technology in education is paramount. Governor Uba Sani’s vision for education includes the incorporation of digital tools and resources that can enhance learning experiences. By promoting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education and encouraging the use of technology in classrooms, the new commissioner can help prepare students for the demands of the 21st-century job market. This focus on innovation will not only improve educational outcomes but also stimulate local economies by creating a skilled workforce ready to engage in emerging industries.

What is more, effective educational reform requires collaboration among various stakeholders, including government agencies, educational institutions, parents, and the private sector. Prof. Bello’s appointment opens the door for increased dialogue and partnership between these groups. By fostering a collaborative approach, the commissioner definitely will ensure that educational policies are not only well-informed but also widely supported. This collective effort will be crucial in mobilizing resources and expertise to address the multifaceted challenges facing the education sector in Kaduna State which Governor Sani is determinedly tackling headlong.

By prioritizing educational reform, Uba Sani’s choice of Prof. Sambo is to lay the groundwork for long-term economic growth in Kaduna State. A well-educated populace is more likely to engage in entrepreneurial activities, contribute to the local economy, and attract investment. As the state moves towards a knowledge-based economy, the emphasis on education will be pivotal in driving sustainable development and improving the quality of life for its citizens.

Therefore, Governor Uba Sani’s appointment of Prof. Sambo as Commissioner of Education cannot be anything less than a significant step towards realizing a vision of education as a powerful tool for development and self-growth. With his extensive experience and commitment to educational excellence, Prof. Sambo is well-positioned to lead the charge in transforming Kaduna State’s educational landscape by driving the vision of the governor for an excellent educational sector.

Since assuming office about two years ago, Governor Uba Sani has made significant strides in the sector. His administration has focused on improving access to quality education, enhancing infrastructure, and addressing challenges faced by students.

Gwamuokor, an educationist with interest in STEM education, writes from Abuja