Humanitarian Crisis Looms as Armed Herdsmen Renew Attacks in Taraba Communities

Wole Oyadele in Jalingo

A humanitarian crisis is brewing in Taraba State following renewed attacks by suspected armed herders that have forced scores of residents to flee their communities in Karim Lamido Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The latest assault, which occurred on Friday, reportedly left several people dead.

Houses and valuables in Munga Lelau and Magami communities were also set ablaze by the attackers.

While the police confirmed four fatalities, local sources claimed that the death toll was higher.

An indigene of Munga, who lost his younger brother and brother-in-law in the attacks, recounted that the assailants stormed the villages on motorcycles and killed residents without resistance.

He said his brother was caught in the crossfire while returning from the farm.

Residents have since abandoned their homes for fear of further attacks.

The Taraba State Police Command yesterday confirmed the incident in a text sent to journalists by its spokesperson, James Lashen.

According to him, the attacks occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

The statement reads in part: “Information at my disposal reveals that yesterday, one Isah Ishaku, 15, of Munga Dosso, was attacked and macheted at his farm by an unidentified individual who arrived on a motorcycle.

“Later, around 14:30hrs, some herders, mobilised on motorcycles, attacked Magami and Munga Lelau villages, set several houses ablaze, and killed three persons.

“A combined team of conventional police and PMF personnel, led by the DPO, visited the scene. The team came under attack by the marauders but repelled them, forcing the assailants to flee into the bush, abandoning one motorcycle in the process.

“Victims were evacuated to a primary healthcare centre, where they were confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.”

Taraba State Governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas, also condemned the attack in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Digital Communications, Emmanuel Bello.

He confirmed that many people were killed in the violence.

The statement reads: “Taraba State Governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas, has condemned in the strongest terms the violence in Karim Lamido communities, where scores of people reportedly lost their lives and property.

“Describing the carnage as horrendous and unacceptable, Dr. Kefas said such acts only set the state back instead of advancing its progress.

“Recent reports indicate that in a fresh attack, many lives were lost in Munga Lelau community.”

The governor also expressed condolences to the bereaved families and reiterated his administration’s commitment to securing the state from external aggression and other threats.