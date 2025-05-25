Gombe, Bauchi Officials Meet NNPCL, AOML to Resolve Operational Concerns over Kolmani Oil Field

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Government officials from Gombe and Bauchi states, the two host states of the Kolmani Oil Field, have held a two-day meeting with the representatives of NNPC Exploration and Production Limited (NEPL) and the African Oil Movement Limited (AOML), the operators of the Kolmani Oil Field, to address and resolve operational concerns in the oil field.

The high-level engagement, which took place at the Government House Gombe on May 21 and 22, 2025, was convened to seek clarifications on several actions already undertaken by AOML and to correct observed lapses in line with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), in a bid to forestall issues that have plagued other oil-producing regions.

The Gombe State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Sanusi Ahmed Pindiga, in a statement made available to journalists yesterday in the state, disclosed that the Joint Committee representing both Gombe and Bauchi states identified four critical areas of concern, including land acquisition, mishandling of Freedom to Operate (FTO) fees, non-compliance with Community Social Responsibility (CSR) by AOML and communication gap.

To address the identified issues, the commissioner said, the Joint Committee resolved that land acquisition would be finalised once AOML provides the necessary payment documentation, while NEPL will follow up with AOML on settling the FTO fees for drilling.

Also, a thorough Needs Assessment will be carried out in host and impacted communities to guide Community Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, while a structured communication protocol will be established to ensure effective engagement between the Kolmani Oil Field operators and all stakeholders.

“Participants at the meeting expressed appreciation for the timely intervention and reiterated their collective commitment to ensuring that the Kolmani Oil Field project progresses in a manner that benefits all stakeholders and adheres to the law.

They also reaffirmed their hope that the long-awaited Northern oil and gas dream will finally be realised, bringing economic prosperity to the region.”