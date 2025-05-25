An Artist’s Captivating Story in A Confessional Painting

By Yinka Olatunbosun

Janet Adenike Adebayo’s departure from science may have played a part in her artistic expression, albeit unconsciously. Without enrolling in a formal school for the arts, she began painting full-time in 2019. Prior to that, she would create comic books with her brother as a child using inks. As a student of Food Science and Technology for six years, she spent most of her pastime on painting buoyed by the encouraging words from her friends. Later on, she began to pay even more attention to the rudiments of art when she underwent a year tutelage with a professional artist. But one thing kept holding her back- perfectionism. Still, her hunger for growth as well as the passion egged her on to create more paintings, embracing a unique style. A few times, she was on the verge of dumping her science studies for visual art but self-discipline helped her to finish that course. Thus, it was a blue moon moment for Janet Adenike Adebayo when she got a whiff of a looming exhibition in the United Kingdom some months ago. The show, ‘Moonlight,’ an initiative of Creative Youth and Fuse International- funded by Art Council England- was held for four weeks in April at Bucklands Wharf, Kingston. To kick off, participants were encouraged to tell stories of personal freedom through their art and Adebayo submitted a brilliant painting titled ‘The BTS of Elegance’ meaning the behind-the-scenes of elegance.

Formed with layers of acrylic paintings, the image of a woman in the work speaks to its authentic story of inner struggles that is universal and highly relatable. Using a patterned body motif, the artist unfurls a deeper meaning to this singular work offering insights into how public perceptions and outward appearances conflict with internal crises. The layers of orange, purple and brown colours that formed the mosaic skin technique in ‘The BTS of Elegance’ create an illusion of an x-ray into the subject, proving to be a window into womanhood and its untold stories. In the painting’s mirror reflection, the different hues symbolise the varied emotions. some days are cheery, others are blurry. While reflecting on this technique, a curator and creative director, Yenwa Gallery, Ugonna Ibe-Ejiogu described it as her stylistic signature which “carries emotional and conceptual weight; reimagining personal and societal narratives with tenderness and defiance.’’ The ‘BTS of Elegance’ presents an opportunity for Janet to look inwards for personal freedom. Sinc, societal expectations can potentially constitute mental slavery for some women, issues of this latitude were explored in this painting with near-poetic texts as introspection.

For instance, a woman who is typically expected to marry, have biological children is misjudged in the court of public opinions as a misfit of sorts- as a complete woman. Janet presents an image of a strong woman who taps from inner energy and validation to excel in this painting. While many on the outside see the glamour of success, they usually are oblivious to the gruelling efforts that preceeded the new status. For the artist, success or elegance doesn’t just happen overnight. . An experience served as an eyeopener for Janet. Having taken a course in social and care work, she saw first-hand during a hospital training programme how women suffer many health issues in silence. That experience also offer her insights into the world of women, fortifying her with the creative resilience required to contribute to global discourse using her art. Prior to this exhibition, Janet had also worked on Normadic Art Gallery’s exhibition titled “Transtemporal Travel,” where she discovered the idea of scroll as a good way to travel back in time as her choice of subject matters.

Janet introduces scrolls from plain-woven fabric, coated and made durable for painting and writing. The partial burning is to create a dramatic outcome, impression and finishing, to protect the edges. This confessional artist delved into her past, probing her parents’ separate lives in her childhood till her adulthood to present some works that crystallise this part of her growth. Other shows she had participated in include Identity-Who are you? By 1952 Africa (2022), Spectrum: A Group Exhibition by Dica Art gallery (2022), Contemplation: In celebration of women’s history month by Yenwa Gallery (April 2022), HER VIM exhibition by Kakaaki Gallery (June 2021), Project 40 Charity Art Exhibition: Contribution of Plein air paintings to benefit children with disabilities and Down syndrome May 8, 2021, A mini-art exhibition on the television channel (TVC) April 1, 2021 as well as Art Love Expo Exhibition (2019).