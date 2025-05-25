Aiyedatiwa in Tenure Elongation Web

The report that the supporters of the Ondo State Governor, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, have commenced discreet moves to lobby the National Assembly members for the amendment of Section 183(3) of the 1999 Constitution (Fourth Alteration, No. 16) Act, 2017 is simply laughable.

Why would one man want the constitution of a country to be amended simply because of his personal ambition?

Recall that the law, which came into effect on June 1, 2019, during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, stipulates that a person who assumes the office of governor to complete the tenure of an elected governor due to death, resignation, impeachment, or permanent incapacity, is only eligible to be elected to that office for one additional term of four years.

Based on this constitutional provision, Aiyedatiwa, who became governor on December 27, 2023, following the death of his predecessor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), is entitled to only one additional term. That term commenced on February 25, 2025, following his victory in the November 2024 governorship election.

However, barely three months into his tenure, following the February swearing-in, Aiyedatiwa’s supporters have allegedly begun campaigning on social media for his re-election in 2028, arguing that he remains eligible to contest the election.

They stated that Aiyedatiwa, who was sworn in as deputy governor alongside the late Governor Akeredolu on February 25, 2021, is still qualified to seek re-election in 2028, despite assuming the office of governor on December 27, 2023.

They backed their argument with Section 182(1)(b) of the Constitution, which provides: “No person shall be qualified for election to the office of Governor of a State if he has been elected to such office at any two previous elections,” and arguing that the governor did not emerge through an election in 2023 and that the first time he would be elected as governor was November 2024 election.

Already, there are speculations that the governor’s supporters are negotiating with senior lawyers to approach the Supreme Court for further interpretation of the constitution in respect of the subject matter.

Rather than be dissipating his energy on frivolous pursuits, wasting his resources to hire lawyers and allowing himself to be distracted, the governor should channel his strength on making considerable impact on the lives of the people and delivering quality infrastructure that would make his tenure, however short, to be edged in gold.