Adeleke Relaxes Curfew in Three Osun Warring Communities

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has approved immediate relaxation of curfew imposed on the three warring communities of Ifon, Ilobu and Erin Osun in the state.

The move was said to be a sequel to the gradual return to total peace in the area, more so, to allow hitch-free celebrations of the forthcoming Eid El Kabir festival in the affected communities.

This was contained in a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. Kolapo Alimi, obtained in Osogbo yesterday.

“Following near total return to peace in the warring communities of Ifon-Ilobu- Erin Osun, it gladdens my heart, as the Chief Security Officer of Osun State, to direct that the hitherto 6 pm-6 am curfew will now be between 9 pm to 5 am of the following day. This is with effect from tomorrow, Sunday, 25th May, 2025.

“I commend the three towns and other stakeholders for the peace and harmony currently taking shape, I urge that you should please keep it up.

“However, I hereby direct that a contingent of all security personnel, comprising the Army, Police, DSS and Civil Defence, should accordingly continue to keep a 24-hour surveillance in the three communities.

“Finally, I am using this medium to wish our dear Muslim and non Muslim brothers and sisters in the three towns of Ifon, Ilobu and Erin Osun, as well as Osun State in general, a happy Eid El Kabir festival in advance,” the statement read.

Alimi, further explained that with the new directive by the governor, the hitherto imposed 6pm to 6am curfew already in place has been accordingly relaxed.

Adeleke, however, warned all the stakeholders especially the three traditional rulers to tell their subjects to continue to toe the path of peace and harmony, “As any of the traditional rulers whose subject is caught or found being a clog in the wheel of achieving total peace, in any of the three communities, would be made to face the wrath of the law.”

Hoodlums from Ifon, Ilobu and Erin Osun communities had engaged in bloody clashes in March, leading to loss of lives and destruction of properties following disagreement on boundaries.

The gradual descent into anarchy in the communities forced the State government to impose a curfew on the towns.