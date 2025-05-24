Tinubu Rejoices With New Owa Obokun Of Ijeshaland, Oba Adesuyi Haastrup 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated prominent businessman, Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup (Ajimoko 111) on his coronation in Ilesa, Osun State, as the new Owa Obokun Adimula and Paramount Ruler of Ijeshaland.

Oba Haastrup, a former politician and deputy governor of the state, later went into business and real estate development.

The President, in a release issued yesterday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, affirmed that Oba Haastrup’s trajectory, marked by a successful transition from politics to business and now to culture and tradition, is a testament to his leadership abilities, character, and commitment to our traditional institutions.

According to President Tinubu, Oba Haastrup’s pedigree has rekindled his confidence that he will record an even greater success now that he is on the throne of his forebears.

He urged Oba Haastrup to continue upholding the values of our tradition and promoting unity and harmony in Ijeshaland, Osun State, and Nigeria.

The President wished the new traditional ruler divine guidance and wisdom on the throne, praying that the legacy of his forebears continues to shine through his reign.