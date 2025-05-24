South Africa Endorses AfroFlavour Food Festival in Nigeria

Sunday Ehigiator

The South African Consulate General in Nigeria, Prof. Bobby J. Moroe, has officially endorsed an upcoming cultural event and food festival to promote South African cuisine in Nigeria.

In a letter addressed to the event organiser, Mr. Lucky Idike, the Consul General expressed enthusiasm for the initiative, stating that it aligns with the consulate’s mission to foster cultural exchange and promote mutual understanding between South Africa and Nigeria.

The letter read: “I am writing to express the enthusiastic endorsement by the South African Consulate General in Lagos for your upcoming cultural event and food festival, which aims to promote South African cuisines in Nigeria. This event aligns perfectly with our diplomatic mission to foster cultural exchange and promote mutual understanding between South Africa and Nigeria.

“The festival will not only showcase the rich diversity of South African culture but also provide a unique opportunity for Nigerians to experience the flavours and traditions of our country. We believe that this event will help strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation between our two nations.

“We appreciate your efforts in organising this event and are confident that it will be a resounding success. The South African Consulate General is committed to supporting initiatives that promote cultural exchange and people-to-people diplomacy.”