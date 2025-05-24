Seplat Energy JV Deepens Bond with Host Communities, Gives 110,634 Eye Treatment Since Inception 

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The 2025 edition of the NEPL/Seplat Energy Joint Venture flagship healthcare initiative, ‘Eye Can See’, peaked with a grand ceremony held at the Oba of Benin’s Palace, Benin City, Edo State yesterday.

Since inception, the ‘Eye Can See’ programme has recorded remarkable milestones, including 110,634 eye treatments, the distribution of 55,382 reading glasses, and the successful completion of 4,752 cataract surgeries.

Now in its 13th year, the three-day programme continues to deliver free eye care services, including consultations, reading glasses, cataract surgeries and health education on conditions such as glaucoma, hypertension, and diabetes to thousands of beneficiaries in the JV’s host communities.

In her opening remarks, the Director of External Affairs and Social Performance, Seplat Energy, Chioma Afe, represented by the Senior Manager, Corporate Social Investment and Social Performance, Esther Icha, stated that the initiative has been sustained by the continued cooperation of the Joint Venture partners.

She pointed out that, “Every part of this programme is free of charge and for those who have come here with other health challenges aside from eye problems, including hypertension or diabetes, we have doctors here to attend to them.”

The Commissioner for Health, Edo State, Dr. Cyril Adams Oshiomhole, represented by Dr. Edward Aisowieren, Director Medical Services, commended the Seplat JV and acknowledged the concrete impact of the initiative.

He observed that in keeping to its name, the ‘Eye Can See’ initiative is, indeed, positively transforming lives, pointing out that more than half of the ailments that lead to permanent loss of sight are treatable and thanked Seplat Energy and its partners for coming to the rescue.

“I want to thank the organisers of this programme. I can see for myself that all those who were operated on, under this initiative, can see with their eyes, which is a plus for the organisers. I understand that over the years, this has been going on while hundreds of our people have received free eye care from Seplat Energy,” he said.

The Obakhavbaye of Benin, Chief Ralphael Oronsaye, who represented the Oba of Benin, commended the Seplat Energy JV and urged the people to always appreciatively take advantage of good initiatives by worthy corporate citizens.

Also present were representatives of the NNPC Exploration and Production Limited (NEPL), led by Owunari Tomikeimieye, who commended the people for turning out en masse for the initiative and urged the parents to encourage their children and wards to help preserve oil and gas assets in their domain.

He pointed out that it is from such resources that the Seplat JV would be able to continue delivering such life-changing initiatives to the host communities.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Dennis Laure, thanked the Seplat JV for helping them overcome eye-health challenges which have been negatively impacting their lifestyles and means of livelihoods for many years.