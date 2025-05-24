Radda Proclaims Katsina as Northern Hub for Innovation in 2030

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has proclaimed that the state will become Nigeria’s innovation hub by 2030 due to various technology-driven initiatives put in place by his administration.

Radda, who made the prediction at the Arewa Tech Fest 2.0 in Katsina, said his government has commenced the implementation of technology strategies that will place the state on the pedestal of innovation in 2030.

He said the technology integration strategies of his administration will place the state on a viable path for sustainable development and innovation hub for the Northern region of the country.

While highlighting the multiplier effect of technology entrepreneurship, the governor said his administration is committed to revamping and transforming Katsina State from analog to digital economy.

Radda said, “We are working hard to build a system — changing how we work, how we think and our attitude. My hope is that future governments in this state will continue from where we stopped and build a brighter future for the youth.

“They will also build a brighter future for the entire people of this state and for Nigeria at large. I believe by 2030, Katsina will have a bright future filled with innovation, technology, and visionary leadership.”

He, however, added that the Arewa Tech Fest 2.0 event is aimed at showcasing what the state government has provided in the area of technology and innovation.

He said it also seeks support and collaboration from the investors and entrepreneurs to invest and build the future of young men and women in the state.