NNPC Foundation Emphasises Commitment to Tackle Food Insecurity, Empowers Vulnerable Farmers

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Foundation, Mrs. Emmanuella Arukwe, has said the foundation is committed to ensuring food security in the country.

She gave the pledge in Ilora, Oyo State, in her remarks during the training of vulnerable farmers in Oyo and Osun states organised by the Foundation.

Arukwe who was represented by the Executive Director, Programme Development, Dr. Bala David, disclosed that over 6, 000 farmers across the country would be trained on modern farming methods and market access strategies to boost food production.

According to her, the Foundation is dedicated to implementing impactful programmes that align with national priorities, stating that the initiative is part of its broader efforts to enhance food security, increase productivity, and improve the livelihoods of smallholder farmers across the country.

She said, “As we gather here today, we must acknowledge the pressing reality of food insecurity in Nigeria with most of the zones if not all currently facing food insecurity.

“At NNPC Ltd, we recognise that the country is trapped in subsistence-level production due to limited access to modern techniques, quality inputs, and competitive markets. This training is designed to change that narrative.

“Through this initiative, we will train 6,000 vulnerable farmers across the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria in modern, climate-resilient farming techniques, soil and water management, organic fertilisation, and post-harvest loss reduction strategies. Our goal is to equip every participant with the tools, knowledge, and resources needed to transition from subsistence farming to commercial-scale production.”

The Oyo State Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Olasunkanmi Olaleye, who flagged-off the training, appreciated the NNPC Foundation for initiating such a laudable training and empowerment programme.

Olaleye, represented by the Director of Regulation and Enforcement, Mr. Olusegun Ezekiel, said empowering vulnerable farmers is vital amid national food security challenges, stating that the initiative aligned with the agricultural transformation agenda of Governor Oluseyi Makinde.

“We reaffirm our commitment to supporting initiatives that uplift our farmers. We believe the training will significantly benefit participants, enhancing productivity and livelihoods.

“We encourage all participants to take full advantage of this opportunity to improve their farming practices.

“We also hope for stronger collaboration between the NNPC Foundation and the Ministry in future programmes to ensure greater synergy,” he said.