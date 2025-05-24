NLNG Empowers 28 Youths with N140m in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) has empowered 28 young entrepreneurs in Rivers State with a total sum of N140 million to boost their businesses in the state.

This was announced at the close of the company’s Vocational Innovation and Business Empowerment Scheme (VIBES), an initiative designed to empower young Nigerians with practical skills and resources with a pitch-a-thon competition.

The exercise held in Port Harcourt, served as a platform for VIBES participants to present innovative business ideas they developed during their training.

Of the 70 youths that participated in the VIBES programme for four weeks, 35 of them showcased their pitch on Thursday while 35 showcased theirs yesterday, being the closing day.

It was observed at the close of the competition that of the 70 participants, 28 were given grants of N140,000,000, which amount to N5,000,000 each while the remaining 42 would be given the opportunity to assess an MSME loan of about a million naira each.

Earlier, in her opening speech, Dr. Sophia Horsfall, NLNG General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, said the event showcased not just competition, but the ignition of dreams that will shape the future of the young entrepreneurs, their families and their communities.

She stated that NLNG believes that the VIBES initiative has the potential to create opportunities, and grow the minds of participating youths.

According to Horsfall, “VIBES is about seeing a gap and choosing to bridge it innovatively. It is about impact, creating jobs, and building sustainable prosperity from within.”

She said, “Our commitment to entrepreneurship is rooted in a clear and enduring purpose: to empower the youths in our host communities and unlock the boundless potential that lies within them.”

Horsfall noted that NLNG is placing confidence in the capacity of the entrepreneurs to lead change among their peers, their communities and among youths in the larger society.

In his closing remarks, NLNG Manager, Community Relations and Sustainable Development, Yemi Adeyemi, said letters were sent to 300 persons to participate in the VIBES programme out of which only 70 made it to the end.

He advised the participants to make judicious use of the knowledge and support funds they got through the programme.

“Whether you receive a grant today or you will go get a loan with single digit interest to sustain your business, you should be aware that you are now part of a growing movement, one that is driving real change from the grassroots up.

The knowledge, skills, and networks you have acquired through the VIBES training are your tools for building lasting legacies. Use them wisely. Use them boldly. Use them to create businesses that solve problems, employ others, and uplift communities,” Adeyemi advised the beneficiaries.

Also speaking, the facilitator of the programme, Charles Nwawihe, said knowledge is more valuable than money, adding that all the participants are going home richer from the knowledge they got.

He expressed hope that VIBES would redefine the business sector in the Niger Delta in future. “This is the beginning. We look forward to seeing everyone at the top. See you next time,” he said.