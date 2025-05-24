ICORP Kicks off Nationwide Cultural Re-orientation Campaign in Kano

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP) has unveiled its nationwide Cultural Reorientation Programme under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Speaking at the event in Kano on Wednesday, Uzoma Nwagba, the Managing Director, said CREDICORP is a federal government institution, working to democratise access to consumer credit for all hardworking Nigerians.

According to him, part of its mandate enables Nigerians to acquire essential goods and services—such as locally assembled vehicles, solar solutions, and home improvement products—on credit, rather than relying on limited cash-based transactions.

“This campaign represents the third pillar of CREDICORP’s national strategy cultural reorientation which complements the Corporation’s other pillars, Infrastructure and Capital.

“In the last year this has already been demonstrated through the rollout of impactful initiatives such as Project S.C.A.L.E (Securing Consumer Access for Local Enterprises), which channels consumer credit toward the purchase of goods and services from local vendors and manufacturers to strengthen Nigeria’s domestic industries.”

Nwagba maintained that the C.A.L.M. Fund (Credit Access for Light and Mobility), which provides credit for CNG vehicle conversions and solar home systems; and YouthCred, a national programme offering responsible, affordable credit to young Nigerians at the very start of their economic lives beginning with 100,000 NYSC members.

He further explained “cultural reorientation is CREDICORP’s effort to shift long-standing perceptions around credit—helping Nigerians see it not as a trap, but as a tool for growth.”

The programme re-orients the public through a mix of community training sessions, digital sensitisation campaigns, and on-ground activation events designed to promote responsible borrowing and financial literacy.