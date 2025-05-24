  • Saturday, 24th May, 2025

ICORP Kicks off Nationwide Cultural Re-orientation Campaign in Kano

Nigeria | 5 hours ago

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP) has unveiled its nationwide Cultural Reorientation Programme under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Speaking at the event in Kano on Wednesday, Uzoma Nwagba, the Managing Director, said CREDICORP is a federal government institution, working to democratise access to consumer credit for all hardworking Nigerians.

According to him, part of its mandate enables Nigerians to acquire essential goods and services—such as locally assembled vehicles, solar solutions, and home improvement products—on credit, rather than relying on limited cash-based transactions.

“This campaign represents the third pillar of CREDICORP’s national strategy cultural reorientation which complements the Corporation’s other pillars, Infrastructure and Capital.

“In the last year this has already been demonstrated through the rollout of impactful initiatives such as Project S.C.A.L.E (Securing Consumer Access for Local Enterprises), which channels consumer credit toward the purchase of goods and services from local vendors and manufacturers to strengthen Nigeria’s domestic industries.”

Nwagba maintained that the C.A.L.M. Fund (Credit Access for Light and Mobility), which provides credit for CNG vehicle conversions and solar home systems; and YouthCred, a national programme offering responsible, affordable credit to young Nigerians at the very start of their economic lives beginning with 100,000 NYSC members.

He further explained “cultural reorientation is CREDICORP’s effort to shift long-standing perceptions around credit—helping Nigerians see it not as a trap, but as a tool for growth.”

The programme re-orients the public through a mix of community training sessions, digital sensitisation campaigns, and on-ground activation events designed to promote responsible borrowing and financial literacy.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.