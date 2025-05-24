Gov Aliyu Takes Firm Stance on Insecurity 

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor, Dr. Ahmed Aliyu, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to addressing the security challenges affecting parts of the state.

Speaking at the State Executive Council meeting, Governor Aliyu emphasised that his government has invested heavily in supporting security agencies to enhance their operational effectiveness.

“We have provided significant support to security agencies and introduced new initiatives to curb the activities of bandits,” the governor stated.

According to him, the current administration has distributed 140 patrol vehicles to various security agencies, increased allowances for personnel deployed to high-risk areas, and established the Sokoto State Community Guard Corps.

The corps has been equipped with 40 Hilux vans and 700 motorcycles. Additional measures taken include the upgrade of the Department of State Services (DSS) tracker system to enhance surveillance and intelligence gathering.

Governor Aliyu’s commitment to addressing insecurity in Sokoto State comes amidst growing concerns over banditry and kidnapping in the region.

The governor’s efforts have been commended by stakeholders, who view the new initiatives as a significant step towards restoring peace and security in the state.

With the governor’s vow to tackle insecurity, Sokoto State residents are hopeful that the new measures will bring an end to the security challenges plaguing the region.