Former Anambra LP Guber Aspirant, Nwosu, Picks ADC Ticket as Obianyo Resigns

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Former governorship aspirant of Labour Party, Mr. John Nwosu, has joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC) picking its party ticket for the November election.

This followed the resignation of the former candidate of the party, Mr. Patrick Obianyo, who said the burden of the contest was high. A voice vote by members of the party paved the way for Nwosu to pick the ticket.

In his acceptance speech, Nwosu expressed his commitment to rescuing Anambra State.

He said, “Today marks another important junction in our efforts to rescue Anambra. We will partner with ADC, her alliance, and coalition partners to form a formidable opposition that will dislodge the incumbent administration.”

Nwosu described his decision to join the ADC as a welcome change, assuring that his political platform, mission, and vision remain consistent.

“I am glad to be part of the larger ADC family. Much work remains to be done. Let’s go and get the job done,” he declared.

Obianyo while resigning from the Congress said: “Please, stop calling me His Excellency. That name has stopped today, not regrettably, but happily because I’m happy to have resigned and hand over the baton to a more capable hand, Mr. John Nwosu, to lead us to victory in the November 8 governorship race in the state,” Obianyo said, adding that his blood pressure had increased due to the stress occasioned by the position.

The party’s governorship substitution primary election was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Nwosu’s movement to ADC has been viewed as a sign of the coming coalition between the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi and other politicians to prosecute the 2027 election. Nwosu is a staunch follower of Obi.

Earlier, the Campaign Director of John Nwosu, Ben Chuks Nwosu, a lawyer, described his principal as an ICT guru and a billionaire in different currencies, but humble like the former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Obi.